Creating relationships is adding value.

Interview with Adam Cox, CEO, serial entrepreneur, founder of Radio Relations and The Relations Group. Property investor, blogger, writer with a passion for psychology, branding, marketing and business.

Someone has said that we live in the relationships age. Do you agree with that?

I agree, and, if we look at important industries with big brands, we can discover that they dedicate a lot of resource in relationships, maybe more than in products innovation. If we take a look at the PR industry we will see that there is a big concentration on letting companies having good and deep relationships with their customers, a straight way to build loyalty with distributors and any other kind of stakeholder.

Is there a way to educate people to better relationships?

The main thing to consider when creating a relationship is how adding value to that connection. Most times we see people that start a relationship with the idea of “what I could get from it” and not about “what I could create from it”. But if you create a value and a loyalty, you will build a long term and trusted relationship. Let’s use social media as an example. When you create a content for a social media you are adding a value to your relationships with other people, and, if you are able to do this adding always something interesting for your audience, you are building a trusted and continuous relationship with all of them. To obtain this, contents must be original and creative.

How do you create original and personal contents for a personality or a brand?

Every time we first set a diagnostic moment to evaluate how adding a value to that specific personality or brand. We use a process to evaluate what that personality or brand want to communicate, the messages that can be used and the timing we have to use to reach the objective. A set of 4 questions can help us to understand the brand so we can build the value we will use to make raccomandations and drive that personality or brands towards media.

In fact, we focus on the value they give to their audience and, to diffuse through broadcast media, we have to know the problem that they solve for their audience. In media if you tell a story about something that is good, it will not have big coverage. You must focus on the negative consequences of a story to receive attention. People want to be solved their problem first, and then to be helped in following their inspiration.

We all live in a digital connection environment. What is the right way to communicate?

The best way is to focus on niches, because the attempt to reach a wider audience force you to develop more boring stories, you need to be flat, while in digital environment you can diffuse details that can be slightly modified and used many times in different ways. If you change the context you can drive a similar content to a different audience, that perceive specifically that context as more familiar, and in this way increasing the engagement and the success of the communication.

What is your next aim or your project in your job?

I always say that relationships are based on trust. My goal is to create so much value and be so trusted that you don’t have to market you very hard but you have people looking for you for what you do.