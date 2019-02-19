"The Dirt", arriva il film sulla vita hard rock dei Motley Crue

Milano, 19 feb. (askanews) - Arriva su Netflix "The Dirt", il film sui Motley Crue, band che dell'hard rock ha fatto uno stile di vita. Il film, in uscita il 22 marzo, è basata sull'omonima biografia. Netflix ha diffuso il primo trailer, sulle note di "Home sweet home". Il rapper Machine Gun Kelly interpreta Tommy Lee, Iwan Rheon di "Game Of Thrones" è Mick Mars, Douglas Booth è Nikki Sixx, Daniel Webber veste i panni di Vince Neil, mentre c'è David Costabile di Breaking Bad nella parte del manager della band Doc McGhee.