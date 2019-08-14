Ponte Morandi, Toti: giorno di dolore, ma cittÃ  si Ã¨ risollevata
Crollo Genova, Salvini: la rabbia dei parenti Ã¨ anche la mia
Genova, Luigi Di Maio alla commemorazione per le vittime del ponte Morandi
Crollo Genova, il minuto di silenzio per le vittime del Morandi
Crollo Genova, Bucci: Ã¨ giusto che oggi siano tutti qui
Ponte Morandi, Mattarella a Genova abbraccia familiari vittime
Crollo Genova, premier Conte: non vi abbiamo dimenticato
Greta verso New York con Casiraghi sulla barca a emissioni zero
L'isola greca di Eubea ancora avvolta dalle fiamme
Mobilitazione in oltre 80 cittÃ  del Brasile contro Bolsonaro
Senato, non passa la linea della Lega. Conte in Aula il 20 agosto
Mattarella incontra i familiari delle vittime del crollo di Ponte Morandi
Ponte Morandi, Bagnasco: "Demolizione troncone segna distacco, ora guardare al futuro"
Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco
Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione
Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi
Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, il ricordo dei Vigili del Fuoco
Salvini e Di Maio in prima fila alla messa in ricordo delle vittime di Ponte Morandi
Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 15 agosto
Matteo Renzi insiste: niente elezioni subito, serve un governo
116 Young Talents for the 3rd Zhuhai Mozart Competition in September

- The inaugural Zhuhai Mozart Competition was held in 2015 and followed by the successful second competition in 2017, with the full support from the Mozarteum University Salzburg, and the certification by the World Federation of International Music Competitions in Genova and the Alink-Argerich Foundation. The competition has connected the name of Mozart with the city of Zhuhai, and empowered the city with the charm of music and art.

Many of the winners from previous competitions have made great further achievements, winning top prizes from the International Mozart Competition Salzburg, the Clara Haskil International Piano Competition, the Junior Division of the 2018 Menuhin Competition and most recently, the Tchaikovsky Competition in 2019.

For the 3rd Zhuhai Mozart Competition, an important new rule has been set that forbids the students of the juries to participate in the competition, to ensure an open and fair competition. In addition, an award for "Best Interpretation of Chinese Works" has also been introduced for the candidates to discover the beauty of Chinese music masterpieces.

Furthermore, a group of "young critics" including 10 students from non-conservatory schools in China has been assembled, they will review and select their favorite candidates from the 3rd Zhuhai Mozart Competition. This is a first for any music competitions in China.

A series of concerts, exhibitions, lectures and workshops will also be held in Zhuhai during the two weeks, under the title of the first "Mozart Festival - Music plus Life", making it a carnival not only for the music lovers but also for all the people in Zhuhai. The city of Zhuhai welcomes all the guests from the world to enjoy the music and witness the rising of future stars.


Le ansie degli italiani in ferie Il 71% teme rapine in casa

