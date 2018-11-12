'Ndrangheta, 24 arresti in Calabria: nei guai ex deputato Galati
'Ndrangheta, 24 arresti in Calabria: nei guai ex deputato Galati

Mozambico, il ponte gigante finanziato dalla Cina
In Polonia governo in piazza con i neofascisti per l'Indipendenza
Di Maio su Raggi: giornalisti peccano di disonestÃ  intellettuale
La 124 Abarth protagonista nel nuovo video clip di Sting e Shaggy
Incendi mortali in California: 29 morti. Mai cosÃ¬ tanti dal 1933
Barcone di migranti affonda a largo della Turchia, dieci dispersi
Manovra, Padoan: "Salvini? Diktat non esistono, Italia ha goduto di flessibilita' in questi anni"
Casalino: diritto di Di Maio denunciare stampa che fa propaganda
Leader mondiali a Parigi per i 100 dalla fine della Grande Guerra
Referendum Atac, niente quorum: alle urne il 16%. Esulta Raggi
Sarcopenia e pazienti anziani: intervista a Emanuele Monti
Sarcopenia e pazienti anziani: intervista a Sergio Dimori
Esce "Essere qui - BooM Edition", Emma: mi racconto senza paura
Deesup il primo marketplace dedicato agli appassionati di design
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 13 novembre
Juve, Allegri: "Dalla squadra risposte giuste, sconfitta contro Manchester ci Ã¨ servita da lezione"
Milan - Juve, la rabbia di Higuain mentre attraversa la zona mista
Referendum Atac, Magi: "Quorum non c'Ã¨, ricorso a Tar"
124th Canton Fair Records US$29.8 billion In Turnover, Hosts More than 70,000 New Buyers

- The Fair hosted a total of 189,812 buyers from 215 countries and regions, while seven of the top ten buyers were BRI countries and regions the such as India and Russia. Exports orders from those countries and regions increased 2.7% to US$9.63 billion, accounting for 32.3% of the total value of orders placed, representing a 2.7% year-on-year increase.

Xu Bing, Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, said, "The increasing number of buyers from developing countries and emerging markets at the Fair reflects the optimized structure and steadily-improved quality of buyers." Diversified global buyers can help enterprises efficiently consolidate traditional markets, explore emerging and potential markets, and optimize their layout in the international market.

Turnover of machinery and electronics products reached US$16.187 billion, while that of light industrial products reached US$7.299 billion, while that of textiles and apparel US$1.514 billion.

Buyers from the electronic and home appliances sectors accounted for 40.2% of total attendance. Buyers looking for consumer goods accounted for 31.3% of total. Home decorations, gifts and machinery buyers accounted for 28.28%, 26.82%, and 26.37%, respectively.

110 out of 250 of the world's top retailers joined the Fair, with 9 out of the top 10 in attendance, including Wal-Mart, Costco, Kroger, Schwartz, Carrefour, Home Depot, Wallgreens, Amazon and Aldi. Buyers participating Multinationals Sourcing Service included US Harbor Freight, Staples, Lifetime Brands, KESKO Group, Auchan and Lock & Lock Co., Ltd.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspx

About Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair"), is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782828/Canton_Fair.jpg


