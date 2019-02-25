1st Ever Blockchain Developer Challenge announced by VeChain Foundation

Ricerca, Airi: nuove formule di dialogo UniversitÃ -Industria
Economia

Ricerca, Airi: nuove formule di dialogo UniversitÃ -Industria

Carmen, da Amici al brano sul femminicidio. Esce "Non Ã¨ amore"
Spettacoli

Carmen, da Amici al brano sul femminicidio. Esce "Non Ã¨ amore"

Abruzzo: Lolli passa il testimone al neopresidente Marco Marsilio
Politica

Abruzzo: Lolli passa il testimone al neopresidente Marco Marsilio

Mondo di mezzo, l'ex sindaco di Roma Alemanno condannato a 6 anni
Cronache

Mondo di mezzo, l'ex sindaco di Roma Alemanno condannato a 6 anni

"Croce e delizia", Gassmann e Bentivoglio nonni gay in famiglia
Spettacoli

"Croce e delizia", Gassmann e Bentivoglio nonni gay in famiglia

Con SoWed il matrimonio diventa sociale, chic e sostenibile
Cronache

Con SoWed il matrimonio diventa sociale, chic e sostenibile

Maltempo, albero caduto a Roma, una testimone: "Ha schiacciato la testa a un signore, gravissimo"
Politica

Maltempo, albero caduto a Roma, una testimone: "Ha schiacciato la testa a un signore,...

Immergersi dentro Leonardo da Vinci, accompagnati da Andy Warhol
Culture

Immergersi dentro Leonardo da Vinci, accompagnati da Andy Warhol

Maurizio, pilota senza avambraccio: cosÃ¬ sono risalito sulla moto
Cronache

Maurizio, pilota senza avambraccio: cosÃ¬ sono risalito sulla moto

Regionali Sardegna, giornalisti in attesa dell'arrivo del candidato del centrodestra Solinas
Politica

Regionali Sardegna, giornalisti in attesa dell'arrivo del candidato del centrodestra...

Regionali Sardegna, Di Maio: per il governo non cambia nulla
Politica

Regionali Sardegna, Di Maio: per il governo non cambia nulla

Reddito cittadinanza, Landini: "Politiche lavoro necessitano di piano d'investimento straordinario"
Politica

Reddito cittadinanza, Landini: "Politiche lavoro necessitano di piano d'investimento...

Ferragnez alla notte degli Oscar, dal red carpet con Elton John all'hamburger
Spettacoli

Ferragnez alla notte degli Oscar, dal red carpet con Elton John all'hamburger

Samantha Stella e Nero Kane: un film d'artista nato da un disco
Culture

Samantha Stella e Nero Kane: un film d'artista nato da un disco

Elezioni Sardegna, Fico: "Dico solo viva la democrazia"
Politica

Elezioni Sardegna, Fico: "Dico solo viva la democrazia"

Notte degli Oscar, lo scivilone di Rami Malek dopo la cerimonia
Politica

Notte degli Oscar, lo scivilone di Rami Malek dopo la cerimonia

Calcio femminile, l'Italia ai Mondiali: "Ci siamo anche noi"
Sport

Calcio femminile, l'Italia ai Mondiali: "Ci siamo anche noi"

Huawei presenta Mate X, il suo primo smartphone pieghevole
Politica

Huawei presenta Mate X, il suo primo smartphone pieghevole

Ivoriano ricoverato in ospedale nel salernitano viene insultato "Devi morire, torna al tuo Paese"
Politica

Ivoriano ricoverato in ospedale nel salernitano viene insultato "Devi morire, torna al...

Giustizia tributaria, Leone: "Sporadici episodi casi corruzione"
Politica

Giustizia tributaria, Leone: "Sporadici episodi casi corruzione"


1st Ever Blockchain Developer Challenge announced by VeChain Foundation

- SHANGHAI, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VeChain, a leading global enterprise level public blockchain platform with tens of thousands of active community members, announced three ongoing developer bounties and their first Application Development Challenge to support the motivated and dedicated developers. The program focuses on providing programs that allow developers to attract users and garner the exposure to attract investors by boosting the development of qualified applications and business emerging from public blockchain technology.

The Foundation claims that one of the primary strengths, regarding the VeChainThor Blockchain for commercial applications, is that the users themselves do not always have to pay for the transactions allowing situations where non-technical users can have their transactions paid by application owners or sponsors. This unique take allows everyday consumers to get the full value out of blockchain technology without ever creating a wallet, buying or owning cryptocurrency.

The challenge, entitled VeChain Application Development Challenge, leading up to the VeChain developer conference—VeChain Summit 2019 scheduled on April 18 at Fort Mason, San Francisco—will have a total reward pool of over $170k USD. All developers whose applications are live on the VeChainThor mainnet can participate. Among all the applicants, 5 applications voted by the VeChain community and 3 applications selected by the VeChain Foundation Assessment Team will share the prize. The winning teams will also be showcased by the Foundation and ecosystem builders to various enterprises and funds that are looking to bolster their influence within this area.

On April 1, a list of submitted applications will be published for community voting. The community voting will be concluded based on the result at 11:59 pm UTC+8, April 12th. Applications submitted after this time will not be eligible for this challenge. Once the community voting is concluded, the Foundation Assessment Team will evaluate all eligible applications and select the top 3 applications to win the Foundation Awards. All prizes will be announced during the VeChain Summit 2019 on April 18.

Submitted applications will be added to the VeChain application store set to launch soon.

To better serve the diversified developers, VeChain organized three ongoing bounties, Application Idea Hunt, VeChainThor Supercharger and Developer Academy Bounty where the selected applications will also be rewarded based upon the Foundation Assessment Team's judgment.

To participate and learn more about the bounties and the challenge, please visit:

https://appdev.vechain.org/

About VeChain：Starting in June 2015, VeChain aims to connect blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco.  

For more detailed information, please contact press@vechain.com or visit www.vechain.org.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825872/VeChain_Challenge.jpg  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738233/Vechain_Logo.jpg 


in evidenza
Oscar (anti Trump) a Green Book Per Spider-Man 'mano' italiana

Premi anche a Malek e Lady Gaga

Oscar (anti Trump) a Green Book
Per Spider-Man 'mano' italiana

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.