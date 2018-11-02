2018 Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements Calls for Urban Innovation

"Prima di ogni cosa", il video del singolo di Fedez per Leone
Spettacoli

"Prima di ogni cosa", il video del singolo di Fedez per Leone

Il TiramisÃ¹ piÃ¹ buono del mondo? In 600 si sfidano a Treviso
Cronache

Il TiramisÃ¹ piÃ¹ buono del mondo? In 600 si sfidano a Treviso

Catalogna, Procura conferma accusa ribellione per indipendentisti
Politica

Catalogna, Procura conferma accusa ribellione per indipendentisti

TAV, Appendino "Rispetto chi protesta ma non e' tra le priorita'"
Politica

TAV, Appendino "Rispetto chi protesta ma non e' tra le priorita'"

Di Maio: a Natale Decreto legge reddito cittadinanza e quota 100
Economia

Di Maio: a Natale Decreto legge reddito cittadinanza e quota 100

Manovra, Conte: "Cifre? Conta quello che scrive il Governo"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Cifre? Conta quello che scrive il Governo"

Manovra, Conte a Giorgetti: "Reddito cittadinanza si farÃ "
Politica

Manovra, Conte a Giorgetti: "Reddito cittadinanza si farÃ "

Di Maio: proporremo il taglio degli stipendi a tutti parlamentari
Economia

Di Maio: proporremo il taglio degli stipendi a tutti parlamentari

Philip Morris, risultati incoraggianti dai prodotti senza fumo
Cronache

Philip Morris, risultati incoraggianti dai prodotti senza fumo

Manovra, Conte: "Sono io a caratterizzare tono di dialogo con Ue"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Sono io a caratterizzare tono di dialogo con Ue"

Libia, Conte: "Ruolo Francia Ã¨ fondamentale, ci ha assicurato appoggio"
Politica

Libia, Conte: "Ruolo Francia Ã¨ fondamentale, ci ha assicurato appoggio"

Rissa sulla Roma-Lido, botte contro immigrato indiano. Ferita anche una donna
Roma

Rissa sulla Roma-Lido, botte contro immigrato indiano. Ferita anche una donna

Maltempo in Veneto, distrutti boschi secolari della Val Visdende
Cronache

Maltempo in Veneto, distrutti boschi secolari della Val Visdende

Philip Morris: responsabilitÃ  e innovazione per la sostenibilitÃ 
Cronache

Philip Morris: responsabilitÃ  e innovazione per la sostenibilitÃ 

Juve-Cagliari, Allegri non vuole cali di tensione. E su Champions dice 'Barcellona favorito' FOCUS
Politica

Juve-Cagliari, Allegri non vuole cali di tensione. E su Champions dice 'Barcellona...

Libia, Conte: "Processo di pace solo con dialogo e riconciliazione"
Politica

Libia, Conte: "Processo di pace solo con dialogo e riconciliazione"

Cina, passeggera litiga con autista e il bus precipita nel fiume
Politica

Cina, passeggera litiga con autista e il bus precipita nel fiume

Portofino isolata, Toti dal mare: "Lo storico Covo di Nord Est Ã¨ completamente distrutto"
Politica

Portofino isolata, Toti dal mare: "Lo storico Covo di Nord Est Ã¨ completamente distrutto"

Allegri: "Barcellona favorito per la Champions, noi tra le prime 4"
Politica

Allegri: "Barcellona favorito per la Champions, noi tra le prime 4"

Portofino isolata, i resti della mareggiata nel porticciolo devastato all'arrivo della Capitaneria
Politica

Portofino isolata, i resti della mareggiata nel porticciolo devastato all'arrivo della...


2018 Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements Calls for Urban Innovation

- Representatives from various sectors announced commitments to support sustainable and resilient cities. The Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) were presented to 36 winners, including Hua Hin, Thailand; Indore, India; Kalundborg Symbiosis, Denmark; Qingdao Sino-German Ecopark, China; and Arcadis Shelter Program, among others. The awardees have significantly contributed to sustainable cities and human settlements.  

The Forum was organized by the Global Forum on Human Settlements with support from the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, in cooperation with Global One Belt One Road Association, Universal Peace Federation and concerned organizations.

SDG 11 is the lynchpin of the localizing process of all 17 goals. The Forum emphasized the great potential of cities to foster innovation and realize green growth, and the profound significance of well-designed policies and strategies to maximize the benefits of local actions. It called for comprehensive, cooperative, pragmatic and equal partnership by breaking the political, economic, social, gender and geographic hierarchy.

An IGMC 3-D animation film, based on the life of the SaSa family of three and inspired by IGMC Standards 3.0, provided a visual representation of what a greener city looks like. A training session was conducted to facilitate the integration of IGMC Standards 3.0 into urban planning and development. The Standards is an assessment and planning tool for sustainable urban development, providing technical means and evaluation methods for implementing SDGs and NUA at local level.

The Forum came to a productive close by setting the way forward and calling to enhance the localization of SDGs and achieve the transition to green growth through developing circular economy, scaling up financing for sustainable urban infrastructure, sustainably managing urban water, applying innovative technologies for smart cities, building enhanced partnership and creating international green model cities.

 


in evidenza
Biglia, ecco quanto starà fuori Suso: irrompe il Real Madrid

Milan News

Biglia, ecco quanto starà fuori
Suso: irrompe il Real Madrid

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.