2018 Inter Lubric China to Be Held in Shanghai during November 7 - 9

Raid dei Casamonica in un bar: 4 arresti. Il video
Roma

Raid dei Casamonica in un bar: 4 arresti. Il video

Intesa Sanpaolo: le imprese al femminile decisive per la ripresa
Economia

Intesa Sanpaolo: le imprese al femminile decisive per la ripresa

Giorgetti: Cav sia responsabile, ci aiuti a fare governo con M5s
Politica

Giorgetti: Cav sia responsabile, ci aiuti a fare governo con M5s

Compleanno Esercito, la divisa della Prima Guerra Mondiale
Milano

Compleanno Esercito, la divisa della Prima Guerra Mondiale

A Mosca le spettacolari prove notturne della parata militare
Politica

A Mosca le spettacolari prove notturne della parata militare

Giorgetti (Lega): se Fi vota governo neutrale fine dell'alleanza
Politica

Giorgetti (Lega): se Fi vota governo neutrale fine dell'alleanza

Governo, Toti: gli italiani non vogliono votare con le infradito
Politica

Governo, Toti: gli italiani non vogliono votare con le infradito

RoadShow Anas, Ferrara (coord A2 e Area Calabria): "Stanziato 1mld per A2, ridotti gli incidenti"
Politica

RoadShow Anas, Ferrara (coord A2 e Area Calabria): "Stanziato 1mld per A2, ridotti gli...

Toti: al Paese non serve un governo tecnico
Politica

Toti: al Paese non serve un governo tecnico

Anas festeggia i 90anni a Salerno, tecnologia e sicurezza le direttrici per il futuro, lo speciale
Politica

Anas festeggia i 90anni a Salerno, tecnologia e sicurezza le direttrici per il futuro,...

Compleanno Esercito, la parata delle divise militari
Milano

Compleanno Esercito, la parata delle divise militari

Parata a Bengasi, Haftar lancia un'offensiva contro i terroristi
Politica

Parata a Bengasi, Haftar lancia un'offensiva contro i terroristi

Bus in fiamme a Roma: "Ho visto fuoco e ho fatto scendere tutti"
Cronache

Bus in fiamme a Roma: "Ho visto fuoco e ho fatto scendere tutti"

Bus in fiamme in centro a Roma, le immagini dall'alto
Cronache

Bus in fiamme in centro a Roma, le immagini dall'alto

Governo, Toti: "Forza Italia con Lega e Fdi, no ad un esecutivo di tregua"
Politica

Governo, Toti: "Forza Italia con Lega e Fdi, no ad un esecutivo di tregua"

Raid al bar a Roma, arrestati i quattro esponenti del clan Casamonica
Politica

Raid al bar a Roma, arrestati i quattro esponenti del clan Casamonica

Di Maio: voto il 22 luglio. Ma il mio cellulare Ã¨ sempre acceso
Politica

Di Maio: voto il 22 luglio. Ma il mio cellulare Ã¨ sempre acceso

Festival di Cannes al via tra #MeToo e polemiche sui selfie
Spettacoli

Festival di Cannes al via tra #MeToo e polemiche sui selfie

Bus in fiamme a Roma: chiusa via del Tritone, evacuata Rinascente
Cronache

Bus in fiamme a Roma: chiusa via del Tritone, evacuata Rinascente

Bus in fiamme in centro a Roma, Vigili del Fuoco cercano di domare le fiamme
Cronache

Bus in fiamme in centro a Roma, Vigili del Fuoco cercano di domare le fiamme

2018 Inter Lubric China to Be Held in Shanghai during November 7 - 9

- Sponsored by SINOPEC Lubricant Company, PetroChina Lubricant Company and CCPIT Shanghai, organized by Shanghai Intex, Inter Lubric China has been held annually in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai over the past 18 years, attracting over 25,000 exhibitors including SINOPEC, PetroChina, CNOOC, ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, Fuchs, Caltex, GS Oil, INEOS, G-Energy, BASF, Chemtura, Dow, Lubrizol, HUNTSMAN, Croda, Henkel, LUKOIL, ENI,SK, Afton, Valvoline, Total, WD-40, ENEOS, AMALIE, Emery, Petromin, Sephan Oil, SASOL, MicRos, LOPAL, HANDI, NACO, Jama, LiuGong and so on. More than 200,000 professional attendees covering manufactures, dealers, distributors and end users have visited the show. Inter Lubric China has been recognized as the most authoritative, large-scale, international, professional brand exhibition in the lubricant industry.

Exhibits include automotive lubricant products and automotive chemical maintenance products, industrial lubricating oil and grease, metal working lubricants and fluids, anti-rust materials, lubricant additives and base oil, lubricant system and machinery, packing, charging and mixing equipment for lubricating production, testing, quality control, recycling, assessment technology and equipment for lubricant product, lubricating human resource, consultancy, media and etc.

Inter Lubric China also boasts various quality fringe programs on industry trends, technology and marketing. In the past 18 years, there were more than 120 seminars and conferences held during the exhibition. 2018 Inter Lubric China will bring more premium events:

1. 2018 China International Lubricants, Base Oils & Additives Conference

2. 2018 Domestic Lubricant Dealer and Distributor Program

3. International Lubricant Training Courses

4. China Metalworking Technology Development Forum

5. International Metalworking Fluids Training Course

Contact us：

Miss Apple GuTEL:  +86 21 62951395FAX:  +86 21 62780038EMAIL: guyuan@shanghai-intex.comWebsite: www.interlubric.com

 

in evidenza
Il papà di Meghan si prepara Mr Markle dal sarto per l'abito

Costume

Il papà di Meghan si prepara
Mr Markle dal sarto per l'abito

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.