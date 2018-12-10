A Marrakesh firmato il Global Compact sui migranti, Conte assente
Politica

Startup italiane alla carica. Il Ces a Las Vegas? Ãˆ solo l'inizio
Scienza e tecnologia

Linkedin e Twitter, come Fideuram Investimenti usa i social media
Economia

In Germania i ferrovieri scioperano con indosso gilet gialli
Politica

Veronica Pompeo propone connubio tra musica e teatro
Culture

Calcio, scontri a Buenos Aires dopo la vittoria del River Plate
Sport

Strage discoteca, fermato ragazzo sospettato di aver usato spray
Cronache

Corinaldo, Jovanotti: applicate le leggi, unica cosa da fare
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 11 dicembre
Cronache

Passo del Tonale: strumenti di ghiaccio per concerti sul Paradiso
Economia

In anteprima il video di Eman ispirato alla storia di Dj Fabo
Politica

Gilet gialli, polizia ferma ragazzo disabile e lo fa cadere dalla sedia a rotelle
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Papa (Dir Medico): "Un paziente sarÃ  dimesso nelle prossime ore"
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Papa (Dir Medico): "7 pazienti restano gravi, condizioni da verificare nel tempo"
Politica

'Un Capitano' il coro al corteo dei deputati leghisti dopo la manifestazione in piazza a Roma
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, da Vasco a Fedez gli artisti si stringono alle famiglie delle vittime
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Fico: "Un dolore enorme, ora va fatta giustizia"
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Fico: "Nel locale c'erano troppe persone, regole vanno sempre rispettate"
Politica

La folla riempie piazza Venezia, tutti vogliono vedere Spelacchio
Politica

Spelacchio is back, Raggi: ''La tradizione continua''
Politica

2018 MakeX Robotics Competition Unveiled Global Champions and 2019 Programs to Online Matches

- SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 9, MakeX Robotics Competition, initiated and sponsored by Makeblock, held its 2018 global finals at Nansha Stadium Guangzhou and announced its annual champions as well as new competition themes and programs for 2019.

350 teams with different nationalities have risen to the top, making appearances in the finals after months of competitions in 50 cities across 20 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Oceania.

Starting on December 7, 2018, the tournament finished with 8 teams winning 500,000 RMB from the STEAM Education Dream Fund.

Coding Academy is a group from Mexico who has come a long way to the finals. "We are very proud of our kids and happy to see they enjoy the games," said the instructor, "The kids are crazy about robots. All of their mothers are here with them today. It was a lot of hard work to be able to play here, but all was worth it."

Jasen Wang, Founder & CEO of Makeblock, the initiator and sponsor of MakeX, said: "Robotics is the best way to teach kids how to code. By competing with robots, they put their thoughts, problem-solving, communicating and creating skills on the trial and get to know the digital world through what they code. We want to host the best robotics tournament and hope one day can bring MakeX to every corner of the world."

As the grand finale to the tournament, MakeX Robotics Competition Committee announced new competition programs to MakeX 2019:

The Committee also introduced new themes to the existing programs for 2019 season:

MakeX 2019 will pass on the MakeX spirit of creativity, teamwork, sharing and fun with STEAM education as its core. Contestants will be tested on engineering, collaboration and tactics. More equipment options will be available in MakeX 2019 such as new mainboard models, electronic parts, motors and structural parts to bring more excitement, competitiveness and fresher experience to the tournament. By joining the MakeX, contestants will ultimately enrich their knowledge in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

About MakeX

The MakeX Robotics Competition is a global youth robotics competition organized by Makeblock to promote STEAM education, aiming to cultivate the next generation of innovators. The MakeX Robotics Competition has set the benchmark for international robot competitions through its advanced competition rules and professional event organization. To date, it has attracted hundreds and thousands of students from all over the world to its exciting tournaments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795781/2018_MakeX_Robotics_Competition.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795782/2018_MakeX_Robotics_Competition.jpg


