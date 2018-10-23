Manovra, Moscovici: "La Commissione non intende sostituirsi alle autoritÃ  italiane"
Manovra, Moscovici: "Tre settimane all'Italia per presentare nuova bozza"
L'arte di Fatma Bucak alla Galleria d'Arte Moderna di Palermo
Tronchetti Provera: Gilberto Benetton amico e persona perbene
Claviere, Salvini: Macron attacca? Si faccia esame di coscienza
Salvini: sulla manovra ascoltiamo tutti ma non torniamo indietro
Salvini: non abbiamo intenzione di uscire nÃ© dall'euro nÃ© dall'Ue
Federculture: consumi culturali +3,1%, ma Ã¨ Italia a due velocitÃ 
Manovra, Di Maio: avremo forte interlocuzione con la Commissione
Di Maio: la crescita ci sarÃ , non cambieremo la manovra
Mattarella:aperti a contaminazioni culturali,non devono impaurire
Erdogan: l'omicidio di Kashoggi pianificato da giorni
Zaia: il governo durerÃ  nella misura in cui rispetta il contratto
Moavero: italiano quarta lingua piÃ¹ studiata, Ã¨ davanti francese
Obama ai democratici per le elezioni di midterm: andate a votare
Delrio: tifiamo Italia ma temo governo farÃ  conti con la realtÃ 
Manovra, Delrio (Pd): falso che aumenta gli investimenti
Festa Roma, Scorsese omaggia il nostro cinema: aiutate i giovani
"Share the Journey" a Roma pellegrinaggio simbolico coi migranti
Riad, apre la "Davos del deserto" all'ombra del caso Khashoggi
2018 Xi'an International Marathon Thrills Crowds Amidst Displays of Antiquity and Modernity

- The Marathon, in its second year, embodies the growing popularity of running in China and worldwide. The number of participants, who hailed from 30 countries and regions including China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and South Korea, increased by 10,000 from last year, while the number of applicants almost doubled. Its importance on the global racing circuit has helped it attract sponsorships from top brands such as Chinese real estate giant YanGo and sports apparel maker ASICS.

Shangguan Jiqing, Mayor of Xi'an, said, "Running has become a wildly popular sport in China and we are very excited that the route was able to give participants, spectators, and those watching on TV the chance to glimpse some of our ancient city's most cherished historic relics. We are proud to be a city where antiquity and modernity exist side-by-side."

The race course was designed to integrate history and modernity, with 23 cultural stations scattered along the route, where traditional culture merged with modern, international elements such as African tambourines, modern dance, and Rap-Rock ensembles. In addition, all marathoners were eligible for free or discounted tickets to 22 cultural attractions in Xi'an, including Daming Place National Museum Park, Qujiang Polar Ocean Park, the Shaanxi History Museum and the Forest of Stone Steles Museum.

For more information, please visit https://www.xian42195.com/.

About the Xi'an International Marathon

The Xi'an International Marathon, sponsored by YanGo, is the most influential marathon in Western China. The event, which features full, half and mini-marathons, all with men's and women's divisions, is held in Xi'an, capital of China's western Shaanxi province, an international tourist destination with over 3,000 years of history and world-renowned attractions such as the Terracotta Warriors and Horses and its ancient City Wall.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/773372/Xian_International_Marathon.jpg  


