2019 FT Executive Education Ranking: Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai Ranked 19th Place in the World, and No.1 in Asia

Plastica, Ciotti (Corepla): consumatore centrale e aziende pronte
Economia

Plastica, Ciotti (Corepla): consumatore centrale e aziende pronte

Usa, un elicottero si Ã¨ schintatao su grattacielo di Manhattan
Politica

Usa, un elicottero si Ã¨ schintatao su grattacielo di Manhattan

"1994", svelate le prime immagini della serie Sky. C'Ã¨ Berlusconi
Spettacoli

"1994", svelate le prime immagini della serie Sky. C'Ã¨ Berlusconi

La Sicilia ricorda Sebastiano Tusa, l'archeologo morto in Etiopia
Cronache

La Sicilia ricorda Sebastiano Tusa, l'archeologo morto in Etiopia

Iran: tensioni regione sono il risultato della guerra commerciale
Politica

Iran: tensioni regione sono il risultato della guerra commerciale

Ces Shanghai, dal fitness al coding: hitech per bimbi
Scienza e tecnologia

Ces Shanghai, dal fitness al coding: hitech per bimbi

Fs: "Inclusione e diversitÃ  valorizzano aziende e istituzioni"
Cronache

Fs: "Inclusione e diversitÃ  valorizzano aziende e istituzioni"

Al via il Ces di Shanghai, apre la fiera hitech asiatica
Scienza e tecnologia

Al via il Ces di Shanghai, apre la fiera hitech asiatica

E3, ecco "Watch Dogs Legion": videogame nella Londra post Brexit
Scienza e tecnologia

E3, ecco "Watch Dogs Legion": videogame nella Londra post Brexit

WSJ: il fratellastro di Kim Jong-un era un informatore della Cia
Politica

WSJ: il fratellastro di Kim Jong-un era un informatore della Cia

Nba, Toronto sfiora l'impresa ma va a gara-6 contro i Warriors
Sport

Nba, Toronto sfiora l'impresa ma va a gara-6 contro i Warriors

Incredibile grandinata a Monaco, chicchi grossi come sassi
Politica

Incredibile grandinata a Monaco, chicchi grossi come sassi

Brasile, Corte Suprema valuterÃ  richiesta scarcerazione Lula
Politica

Brasile, Corte Suprema valuterÃ  richiesta scarcerazione Lula

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 12 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 12 giugno

Commissario Ue, Meloni: "Mi auguro un portafoglio su immigrazione o grande materia economica"
Politica

Commissario Ue, Meloni: "Mi auguro un portafoglio su immigrazione o grande materia...

Governo Pd-M5s, Meloni: "Sarebbe un colpo di Stato, sono due forze uscite sconfitte da Europee"
Politica

Governo Pd-M5s, Meloni: "Sarebbe un colpo di Stato, sono due forze uscite sconfitte da...

Meloni: "In Ue italiani emarginati, Fdi perÃ² seconda forza del gruppo conservatori"
Politica

Meloni: "In Ue italiani emarginati, Fdi perÃ² seconda forza del gruppo conservatori"

Meloni: "Allargamento Fdi, nei prossimi giorni importantissime novitÃ "
Politica

Meloni: "Allargamento Fdi, nei prossimi giorni importantissime novitÃ "

Meloni: "Rimpasto ? Non entriamo in Governo, unica strada sono nuovi elezioni"
Politica

Meloni: "Rimpasto ? Non entriamo in Governo, unica strada sono nuovi elezioni"

Bandiera leghista sopra striscione per Regeni, Sala: â€œSpero si siano sbagliati sennÃ² Ã¨ ignoranzaâ€
Politica

Bandiera leghista sopra striscione per Regeni, Sala: â€œSpero si siano sbagliati sennÃ² Ã¨...


2019 FT Executive Education Ranking: Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai Ranked 19th Place in the World, and No.1 in Asia

- In the 2019 ranking, Antai's evaluation indicators increased steadily. A number of indicators were ranked among the world's top 20: Follow-up, No.1 for two consecutive years; Preparation, No.9; New skills & learning, No.10; Teaching methods & materials, No.13; Course design, No.15; and Facilities, No.16. Also, six indicators achieved year-on-year increase: Course design, New skills & learning, Aims achieved, Food & accommodation, International participants, and Partner schools.

The Executive Education Program of Antai College of Economics and Management cooperates with universities and business schools worldwide to provide "Doing Business in China" program for their EMBA students/high executives, which is customized according to the needs and expectations of clients. The program aims to provide a full picture of doing business in China, including macro-economy, legal environment, culture, leadership, strategy, HR management and rising buzz issues such as new retail, digitalization, AI, big data and business analytics etc. In addition, company visits and interaction with high-level executives enable students to understand how foreign/local companies develop in China; and cultural activities help students experience cultural and historical dimensions of China. The clients include ESADE, University of St. Gallen, NHH, ESCP Europe, University of Gothenburg, BMI, IE Business School, University of Manchester, Monash University, KU Leuven etc.

Chen Fangruo, Dean of Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai College of Economics and Management, pointed out, "The executive education is an important carrier for our corporate training and value communication. We actively participate in FT ranking as well as other global rankings and keep aligned with the education supply side reform. We continue to optimize the content output and seek outstanding business cases concerning Chinese management practice; we are ready to take more social responsibilities in the process of promoting social and economic development; we are poised to make forward-looking breakthroughs while improving the world's management theory."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897322/FT_No1_in_Asia_Shanghai_Jiao_Tong_University.jpg  


in evidenza
Chernobyl riapre la Guerra Fredda Ira dei media russi contro Hbo

Costume

Chernobyl riapre la Guerra Fredda
Ira dei media russi contro Hbo

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.