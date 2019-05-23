2019 Haikou - More Than a Coastal City Promotion Event Concluded Successfully

Assemblea Confindustria - Boccia: Appello alla politica per guardare al futuro
Assemblea Confindustria - Boccia: Appello alla politica per guardare al futuro

Sequestrati barca a vela e locale notturno a famiglia criminale
Sequestrati barca a vela e locale notturno a famiglia criminale

Indonesia, seconda notte di proteste contro rielezione presidente
Indonesia, seconda notte di proteste contro rielezione presidente

Calcio, Fifa rinuncia a progetto mondiali in Qatar a 48 squadre
Calcio, Fifa rinuncia a progetto mondiali in Qatar a 48 squadre

Assemblea Confindustria 2019 - Video di apertura
Assemblea Confindustria 2019 - Video di apertura

Cannes, non solo film. L'attrice Lea Seydoux si scatena al party
Cannes, non solo film. L'attrice Lea Seydoux si scatena al party

Cannes, Tarantino sbotta alla giornalista su Margot Robbie
Cannes, Tarantino sbotta alla giornalista su Margot Robbie

Banksy espone in incognito a Venezia e i vigili lo mandano via
Banksy espone in incognito a Venezia e i vigili lo mandano via

La startup UGO trionfa alla seconda edizione di "Officina Mps"
La startup UGO trionfa alla seconda edizione di "Officina Mps"

Banksy espone installazione a Venezia, la polizia locale lo invita ad andarsene
Banksy espone installazione a Venezia, la polizia locale lo invita ad andarsene

Strage di Capaci, le immagini d'archivio dei Vigili del Fuoco
Strage di Capaci, le immagini d'archivio dei Vigili del Fuoco

Europee, al via il voto nel Regno Unito e nei Paesi Bassi
Europee, al via il voto nel Regno Unito e nei Paesi Bassi

Bonafede a Palermo per le commemorazioni per i 27 anni della strage di Capaci
Bonafede a Palermo per le commemorazioni per i 27 anni della strage di Capaci

Burger King inaugura il suo 200esimo ristorante in Italia
Burger King inaugura il suo 200esimo ristorante in Italia

Russia, ecco i capolavori "casuali" di Rostov sul Don
Russia, ecco i capolavori "casuali" di Rostov sul Don

In anteprima il video "Biondo", il singolo brano di Vany C.
In anteprima il video "Biondo", il singolo brano di Vany C.

Arrestato anarchico a Torino, lanciÃ² petardo che causÃ² incendio nel carcere
Arrestato anarchico a Torino, lanciÃ² petardo che causÃ² incendio nel carcere

Salvini a Capaci depone corona di fiori in memoria di Falcone
Salvini a Capaci depone corona di fiori in memoria di Falcone

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 24 maggio
Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 24 maggio

2019 Haikou - More Than a Coastal City Promotion Event Concluded Successfully

- HAIKOU, China, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 21, 2019 local time, the three-day IMEX kicked off in Frankfurt, Germany, attracting more than 3,500 exhibitors and nearly 5,100 hosted buyers from 160+ countries. The delegates from the Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Haikou and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Haikou Sub-council attended this event and co-organized a Haikou city branding campaign themed on "Tourism + Convention & Exhibition". By leveraging the IMEX exhibition and the exclusive promotion event, the campaign showcased Haikou's rich tourism resources and policy incentives for exhibition industry, receiving overwhelmingly positive responses from attendees. On May 22 local time, the 2019 Haikou Tourism Promotion Event (Frankfurt) was held in InterContinental Frankfurt. More than 60 attendees came to the event, including Ms. Fu Tianfang, Director General of Haikou Tourism, Culture, Radio & TV and Sports Bureau; Mr. Tang Daqiang, Deputy Director General of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Haikou Sub-council; Ms. Isabella Hou, ASTA China Chapter President; and delegates from Hainan Airlines, International Affairs of the Government of Hesse, German Tourism Association, and German tour operators and airlines.

Amid the warm and friendly air of an ethnic dance, Ms. Fu Tianfang said that Haikou cherishes the communication and cooperation with Germany in tourism and culture and looks forward to the integrated development of international tourism, conventions and exhibitions to harness the comparative advantages and expand both sides' tourist markets.

Dr. Michael Borchmann and Mr. Jürgen Kremer shared their insights on promoting the Haikou-Frankfurt cooperation. They shared a belief that the effort of Haikou delegation will serve as a bridge to expand cooperation in culture, tourism, convention and exhibition industry between the two cities.

Under the theme of "More Than A Costal City - Haikou, China", Ms. Isabella Hou presented a full picture of Haikou's unique charm and rich tourism resources, sparking high expectations among attendees. She also extended a heartfelt welcome to all to the 2019 World Tourism Exchange (WTE) scheduled on October 20-25 in Haikou.

A series of consensus in resource sharing and win-win cooperation was reached after in-depth exchanges on cooperation in aviation, tourism, culture and exhibition. The Haikou delegation set up long term corporation with China Tours and Sino-German Business Communication Association and signed the MOUs with them.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891847/2019_Haikou_Coastal_City_Promotion.jpg  


