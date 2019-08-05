2019 New Growth Drivers - Qingdao Fair to be held in Oct

Auto esplode davanti a un ospedale al Cairo, 17 morti
Auto esplode davanti a un ospedale al Cairo, 17 morti

Gattino precipita dal 6Â° piano salvato dai fili della biancheria

Lavoro, Di Maio: "In arrivo decreto per tutelare lavoratori"
Lavoro, Di Maio: "In arrivo decreto per tutelare lavoratori"

Salvini: "Veri nemici dell'Autonomia sono alcuni politici ladri del Sud"
Salvini: "Veri nemici dell'Autonomia sono alcuni politici ladri del Sud"

Salvini: "Chiunque dica no a tav stia attento perchÃ© mette a rischio il Governo"
Salvini: "Chiunque dica no a tav stia attento perchÃ© mette a rischio il Governo"

Salvini: "Non Ã¨ stagione delle mezze misure, stufo attacchi Dibba-Di Maio, pazienza finisce"
Salvini: "Non Ã¨ stagione delle mezze misure, stufo attacchi Dibba-Di Maio, pazienza...

Festa Lega a Milano Marittima: Salvini canta "Romagna mia" sul palco
Festa Lega a Milano Marittima: Salvini canta "Romagna mia" sul palco

L'impresa dell'uomo volante Franky Zapata: ha attraversato il Canale della Manica a bordo del suo Flyboard
L'impresa dell'uomo volante Franky Zapata: ha attraversato il Canale della Manica a...

Lo spettacolo della Luminaria di Praiano in Costiera Amalfitana
Lo spettacolo della Luminaria di Praiano in Costiera Amalfitana

Tenerissmo cucciolo di cane salvato dai Vigili del fuoco a Molfetta
Tenerissmo cucciolo di cane salvato dai Vigili del fuoco a Molfetta

Calorosa accoglienza per Salvini a Cervia, sale sul palco sulle note di 'Nessun dorma'
Calorosa accoglienza per Salvini a Cervia, sale sul palco sulle note di 'Nessun dorma'

Papa: "Beni materiali necessari, ma non distolgano da ciÃ² che ha vero valore"
Papa: "Beni materiali necessari, ma non distolgano da ciÃ² che ha vero valore"

Sparatorie in Usa, Papa Francesco: "Preghiera per le vittime di El Paso e Dayton"
Sparatorie in Usa, Papa Francesco: "Preghiera per le vittime di El Paso e Dayton"

03-08-19 Tiberis 2019, Raggi: "Un'oasi per i cittadini romani che non vanno in vacanza"
03-08-19 Tiberis 2019, Raggi: "Un'oasi per i cittadini romani che non vanno in vacanza"

Di Battista ironizza su Renzi: "Mi nomina sempre"
Di Battista ironizza su Renzi: "Mi nomina sempre"

Mattarella al concerto inaugurale della 70* Sagra Musicale Malatestiana
Mattarella al concerto inaugurale della 70* Sagra Musicale Malatestiana

Salvini in console al Papeete Beach di Milano Marittima
Salvini in console al Papeete Beach di Milano Marittima

La scena di una sparatoria avvenuta nel distretto di Dayton, in Ohio
La scena di una sparatoria avvenuta nel distretto di Dayton, in Ohio

Sparatoria a Dayton in Ohio, la gente in fuga per le strade
Sparatoria a Dayton in Ohio, la gente in fuga per le strade

Di Battista: "Salvini ha il dovere di rispondere alle domande dei giornalisti"
Di Battista: "Salvini ha il dovere di rispondere alle domande dei giornalisti"


2019 New Growth Drivers - Qingdao Fair to be held in Oct

- With the aim of accelerating the shift of growth drivers from old to new via innovation and cooperation, the Fair is designed to help Shandong Province build a platform to describe the plans, products, technologies and policies while demonstrating the achievements during a period characterized by a shift of growth drivers, and to do so by means of exhibitions, seminars, project matchmaking and negotiations. The platform is also meant to attract investment, talents and advanced technologies and to facilitate cooperation between overseas and local manufacturing industries.

The Fair includes the 23,700-square-meter exhibition area, conferences, and seminars. The exhibition area features one Themed Exhibition Zone, five Specialized Exhibition Zones and four Special Exhibition Zones. The Themed Exhibition Zone will showcase achievements and key projects, while promoting 16 prefecture-level cities in terms of development plans, key projects and high-tech parks, alongside an area dedicated to highlighting the unique features of local brands. The five Specialized Exhibition Zones will house a collection of multinationals, established domestic firms and industry leaders spanning the smart manufacturing, smart life, new energy, new materials and marine industries, including an area grouping together firms specialized in emerging industries which, collectively, will highlight new products and technologies and seek opportunities for collaboration. The four Special Exhibition Zones dedicated to scientific and technological achievements, financial investment institutions, tourism service providers and modern, efficiency-driven agriculture are set to demonstrate some of the latest successes among enterprises, universities and research facilities as well as feature culturally themed and specialty tourism offerings. 

Representatives from Shandong's ten major industries and thousands of cooperative projects, in addition to executives from multinationals, international organizations and associations will take part in the Fair, according to Yu Fenggui, President and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of CCPIT Shandong Sub-council.

Registration for the Fair is open and 352 firms have expressed interest in taking part in the event, including 12 of the world's top 500 firms and 15 of the top 500 Chinese firms.

https://static.prnasia.com/pro/media/201908/qingdao_fair.pdf  

Qingdao Fair official website: www.ngdfair.comCONTACT: Nannan ZhuPhone: +86-531-86168346/13156174527 E-mail: scena@163.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/955854/Qingdao_Fair.jpg

 


