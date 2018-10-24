Pacchi bomba in Usa, sindaco di New York: "Atto di terrorismo"
Politica

Polemica revisionista all'Europarlamento: "Nazismo Ã¨ di sinistra"
Politica

L'energia degli "Igloos", Mario Merz in Pirelli HangarBicocca
Culture

Riparte da Trieste la stagione del musical "We will rock you"
Spettacoli

Conte: "Italia grande potenza industriale, non abbia paura di globalizzazione"
Politica

Conferenza Putin - Conte, ecco i commenti degli utenti italiani alla diretta Facebook
Politica

Incontro Putin - Conte, la stretta di mano tra i due leader al termine della conferenza stampa
Politica

Napoli, boom di nuovi negozi cinesi nel quartiere Vomero
Economia

Russia, Conte: "Sanzioni sono un mezzo e non un fine, vanno superate prima possibile"
Politica

Paura pacchi bomba a New York Evacuati gli uffici della Cnn
Politica

Usa, pacchi bomba sospetti a Hillary Clinton e Barack Obama
Politica

Al via il nuovo anno accademico di Alma nel ricordo di Marchesi
Culture

La collezione d'arte di UBI Banca apre al Web: sito e Instagram
Culture

Siria, Conte: "Russia fondamentale per soluzione conflitti"
Politica

Festa Roma, Sigourney Weaver: non sottovalutate la fantascienza
Spettacoli

La fotografa libica: a Roma vedo Tripoli, Italia salvi la Medina
Politica

Legittima Difesa, il Senato approva il disegno di legge
Politica

Invictus 2018, pioggia di ori: lo tsunami azzurro travolge Sydney
Sport

Sabrina Paravicini: "Be Kind", un viaggio gentile nella diversitÃ 
Spettacoli

Salvini: "Sgombero Casapound? Non ho occupanti di serie A o serie B, ma prima palazzi pericolanti"
Politica

360Rize™ Announces the 360Penguin: World's First Family-Friendly 360° VR video and photo panoramic camera that can be enjoyed by all ages

- On National Penguin Day, the 360Rize™ celebrated its release at the Detroit Zoo's Polk Penguin Conservation Center, the largest penguinarium in the United States.  360Rize™ hit the road in the 360Penguin Tour Bus, displayed in the Kickstarter campaign, streaming live as the team traveled for the event, using the 360Penguin camera.  360Rize™ will be donating a percentage of the 360Penguin sales to the penguin center throughout the next coming year.

360Rize™ can now help thousands solve the everyday occurrence when taking a family photo and trying to squeeze everyone in the picture.  No more asking a stranger to take the picture for you, only to discover afterward, you're still cut you out of the picture. 

The 360Penguin helps solve these fundamental issues. Just hold it out, put it in front of you, everyone gathers around, then snap a fully spherical 360 shot that captures everything that's "All Around You™".

Unlike other 360 cameras, the 360Penguin's interface works just like any traditional camera but you don't have to worry about pointing and focusing the camera on your subject. Pushing the one button on the front of the camera serves multiple purposes. It turns the camera on/off, start/stop 360 video or takes a 360 photo with up to 90 minutes of battery usage with no mobile devices connected.

With the 360Penguin's app, users can remotely control, socially share, view in real-time, and easily transform 360 VR content into a variety of different image angles and views, such as Little Planet, Mirror Ball, Ultra-Wide Angle, or traditional 2D photos.

"Our Kickstarter campaign, just went live and the content presents a very compelling story.  I believe the team found the right solution to allow everyone to get into 360° VR video and photos," said Michael Kintner, CEO/Founder of 360Rize.  "Yes, it's high tech bundled into a cute, simple to use and cost-effective product with an MSRP of $298.88."

To help fund their endeavor, go to the Kickstarter campaign.  For more information, visit www.360Rize.com

About 360Rize™: a global leader in 360° photography and videography technology. 360Rize specializes in AR and patented high-resolution 360° VR video multi-camera rigs.  Equipment for all levels of users, from novice to professional cinematographers. Since 2012, 360Rize™ has worked with content creators in more than 106 countries, including clients like NASA, the US Navy, and production companies around the world.

360Penguin Product Images and Media Outlet: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/byvc3rxi9yf9qdp/AAAT2q1Vuwmrf8SuNycIp18Oa?dl=0

Media Contact Chris ChapmanMedia Manager (585) 376-0360 media@360Rize.com

 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ugwv3BDUWaQ  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/773987/360Penguin_Planet.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/773988/360Penguin_Box_Contents.jpg  


