3D Communications Expands Value Communications for Market Access Division in Europe with Hiring of Roche Pharmaceuticals Executive

Il militante Pd: no a un accordo con il Movimento Cinque Stelle
Il militante Pd: no a un accordo con il Movimento Cinque Stelle

Direzione PD, Fassino: "Nessun rischio scissione"
Direzione PD, Fassino: "Nessun rischio scissione"

Cuperlo a tu per tu con un contestatore: "Impara l'educazione, non hai niente a che fare con il PD"
Cuperlo a tu per tu con un contestatore: "Impara l'educazione, non hai niente a che...

Pd, Fassino: fiducia a Martina, non c'Ã¨ rischio di scissione
Pd, Fassino: fiducia a Martina, non c'Ã¨ rischio di scissione

Soppressione festivitÃ , Meloni: "Mamme e papÃ  hanno diritto di essere festeggiati"
Soppressione festivitÃ , Meloni: "Mamme e papÃ  hanno diritto di essere festeggiati"

Il food delivery conquista i centri storici di Roma e Milano
Il food delivery conquista i centri storici di Roma e Milano

Costituzione, Clementi: tutti ne parlano ma pochi la conoscono
Costituzione, Clementi: tutti ne parlano ma pochi la conoscono

"Le previsioni della mia felicitÃ ", il nuovo singolo di Bungaro
"Le previsioni della mia felicitÃ ", il nuovo singolo di Bungaro

Violenza sui minori, intervista al pm Pietro Forno
Violenza sui minori, intervista al pm Pietro Forno

Spazio, destinazione Marte: il 5 maggio il lancio di InSight
Spazio, destinazione Marte: il 5 maggio il lancio di InSight

Blue Origin, secondo test suborbitale per la Crew Capsule 2.0
Blue Origin, secondo test suborbitale per la Crew Capsule 2.0

Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury, l'esclusivitÃ  Ã¨ servita
Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury, l'esclusivitÃ  Ã¨ servita

Bilancio dell'Ue, Covassi (Rappr. Comm. Ue in Italia): ''Ue Ã¨ un valore e va preservata''
Bilancio dell'Ue, Covassi (Rappr. Comm. Ue in Italia): ''Ue Ã¨ un valore e va preservata''

Corruzione a Catania: 9 misure cautelari per manager e politici
Corruzione a Catania: 9 misure cautelari per manager e politici

Gino Bartali cittadino onorario d'Israele, salvÃ² 800 ebrei
Gino Bartali cittadino onorario d'Israele, salvÃ² 800 ebrei

Ndrangheta ad Asti, Repetto (Nucleo Op CC Asti) "C'era un organigramma tra componenti cosca"
Ndrangheta ad Asti, Repetto (Nucleo Op CC Asti) "C'era un organigramma tra componenti...

Consultazioni, Meloni (Fdi): "Centrodestra chieda a Mattarella incarico pieno"
Consultazioni, Meloni (Fdi): "Centrodestra chieda a Mattarella incarico pieno"

Serie A, Zarbano (ad Genoa): "Ballardini riconfermato per l'ottimo lavoro svolto"
Serie A, Zarbano (ad Genoa): "Ballardini riconfermato per l'ottimo lavoro svolto"

Roma fuori dalla Champions, delusione di Florenzi e Di Francesco
Roma fuori dalla Champions, delusione di Florenzi e Di Francesco

Tokyo, il sogno digitale del collettivo artistico teamLab
Tokyo, il sogno digitale del collettivo artistico teamLab

3D Communications Expands Value Communications for Market Access Division in Europe with Hiring of Roche Pharmaceuticals Executive

- Dion was most recently with Roche Pharmaceuticals in Switzerland.   She has extensive experience developing strategic narratives around highly complex and controversial issues, including market access, pricing and value.

During her six years at Roche, Dion worked in Pharma Communications and led the development of a widely-adopted pricing communications toolkit and app that helped executives communicate a simple, transparent and empathetic pricing story on the value of medicines.  Before Kate joined Roche, she was a reporter at Reuters for six years covering the pharmaceutical industry throughout Europe. 

Dion is known for her ability to bring together cross-functional teams to address complex issues, and craft insightful and relevant communications to shape the conversation.

"Kate is an important addition to the 3D Global Value Communications team because she has front-line experience with the challenges the pharmaceutical industry faces, understands the policy and payer landscape throughout Europe, and knows how to develop communications platforms and messages that resonate with media and other important stakeholders,"  said Cindy DiBiasi, 3D Communications Co-founder.

In addition to her work on the Global Value Communications team, Dion will also support 3D's CHMP work in Europe.  She will be based in Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

About 3D

Over the last 15 years, 3D Communications has established itself as a global leader in healthcare communications, specializing in helping pharmaceutical and device companies with their most complex regulatory, market access, commercialization, and executive communications. 3D Communications has worked extensively throughout Europe on controversial and complex healthcare regulatory and commercialization issues. 3D's services include: analyzing important audiences, developing strategy; creating messages and PowerPoint presentations, and testing messages for effectiveness and persuasiveness.   For more information, visit www.3dcommunications.us.

Modigliani versione hitech Mostra alla Reggia di Caserta

Modigliani versione hitech
Mostra alla Reggia di Caserta

