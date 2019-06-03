4D Presents MRx0518 Combination Study at ASCO 2019, Chicago, USA

Mattarella e la Festa della Repubblica
Politica

Mattarella e la Festa della Repubblica

'Grazie Presidente!' i cittadini a Mattarella durante la visita ai giardini del Quirinale
Politica

'Grazie Presidente!' i cittadini a Mattarella durante la visita ai giardini del Quirinale

Festa della Repubblica, i giardini del Quirinale aprono al pubblico
Politica

Festa della Repubblica, i giardini del Quirinale aprono al pubblico

2 giugno i giardini del Quirinale aprono al pubblico, la fila di gente fuori dal palazzo
Politica

2 giugno i giardini del Quirinale aprono al pubblico, la fila di gente fuori dal palazzo

Scontro a Venezia fra nave da crociera e battello, la banchina distrutta dopo l'incidente
Politica

Scontro a Venezia fra nave da crociera e battello, la banchina distrutta dopo l'incidente

Festa della Repubblica, Fico ai ragazzi in aula a Montecitorio: "Questo posto Ã¨ vostro"
Politica

Festa della Repubblica, Fico ai ragazzi in aula a Montecitorio: "Questo posto Ã¨ vostro"

"No grandi navi", la protesta a Venezia dopo lo scontro fra la nave da crociera e il battello
Politica

"No grandi navi", la protesta a Venezia dopo lo scontro fra la nave da crociera e il...

Migranti, i 100 a bordo della nave della Marina Militare sbarcano a Genova
Politica

Migranti, i 100 a bordo della nave della Marina Militare sbarcano a Genova

Festa Repubblica, il concerto della banda della Polizia a Montecitorio con il presidente Fico
Politica

Festa Repubblica, il concerto della banda della Polizia a Montecitorio con il...

Festa Repubblica, bagno di folla per Salvini al termine della parata
Politica

Festa Repubblica, bagno di folla per Salvini al termine della parata

2 giugno, Conte fra selfie e saluti con i cittadini al termine della parata
Politica

2 giugno, Conte fra selfie e saluti con i cittadini al termine della parata

2 giugno, bagno di folla, applausi e selfie per Sindaca Raggi
Politica

2 giugno, bagno di folla, applausi e selfie per Sindaca Raggi

Scontro a Venezia fra nave da crociera e battello turistico le verifiche dei vvf dopo l'incidente
Politica

Scontro a Venezia fra nave da crociera e battello turistico le verifiche dei vvf dopo...

2 Giugno, Fico: "No a polemiche. E' festa di tutti italiani ma anche di migranti, rom e sinti"
Politica

2 Giugno, Fico: "No a polemiche. E' festa di tutti italiani ma anche di migranti, rom...

Lo spettacolo delle Frecce Tricolore in occasione della Festa della Repubblica
Politica

Lo spettacolo delle Frecce Tricolore in occasione della Festa della Repubblica

Conte: "Festeggio 2 giugno anche l'anno prossimo? La Repubblica si festeggia sempre"
Politica

Conte: "Festeggio 2 giugno anche l'anno prossimo? La Repubblica si festeggia sempre"

2 Giugno, un grande stendardo con lo stemma della Repubblica Italiana sul Colosseo
Politica

2 Giugno, un grande stendardo con lo stemma della Repubblica Italiana sul Colosseo

Il ricevimento al Quirinale per il 2 giugno, tra politici e vip ecco chi c'era
Politica

Il ricevimento al Quirinale per il 2 giugno, tra politici e vip ecco chi c'era

Mattarella: "Democrazia incompatibile con chi cerca sempre nemici"
Politica

Mattarella: "Democrazia incompatibile con chi cerca sempre nemici"

Salvini e Di Maio al Quirinale con le compagne, i vice-premier a confronto
Politica

Salvini e Di Maio al Quirinale con le compagne, i vice-premier a confronto


4D Presents MRx0518 Combination Study at ASCO 2019, Chicago, USA

- The poster describes the proposed mechanism of action of MRx0518 and preclinical data in addition to details about the Phase I/II study which is currently enrolling patients. This clinical study is taking place at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and is part of 4D's clinical collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada). The poster was presented on Saturday 1 June during the session, "Developmental Immunotherapy and Tumor Immunobiology" (poster number TPS2670). The lead author of the poster was Shubham Pant, M.D., MD Anderson Cancer Center, Texas.

Alex Stevenson, 4D's Chief Scientific Officer, commented: "We are pleased to have presented this poster at such a prestigious oncology meeting."

A copy of the poster can be viewed at https://www.4dpharmaplc.com/en/newsroom/posters-and-publications.

About 4D

Founded in February 2014, 4D is a world leader in the development of Live Biotherapeutics, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, that is applicable to the prevention, treatment or cure of a disease.  4D has developed a proprietary platform that rationally identifies novel bacteria based on a deep understanding of function and mechanism.  4D's Live Biotherapeutic products are orally delivered single strains of bacteria that are naturally found in the healthy human gut.  4D has three clinical studies in progress, namely a Phase II clinical study of Blautix® in Irritable Bowel Syndrome, a Phase I/II study of MRx0518 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in solid tumours and a Phase I study of MRx0518 in a neoadjuvant setting for patients with solid tumours. Other focus programmes include disease areas such as asthma and CNS disease. 

About Cancer

Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body. Globally, it is estimated that there were around 18 million new cases in 2018 and that almost 10 million people died of cancer, making it the leading cause of death world-wide. The number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 23.6 million by 2030. The global market for oncology drugs is expected to reach $111.9bn by 2020.

The microbiome has been implicated in cancer treatment and response in a range of clinical settings including standard chemotherapy.  The microbiome profile of patients has been demonstrated to drive response to anti-PD-1 therapy in both melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. 

About MRx0518

As both a monotherapy and in combination settings MRx0518 has demonstrated robust efficacy as an immuno-stimulant and anti-tumour agent in multiple tumour models such as breast cancer, renal cell carcinoma and lung cancer. MRx0518 acts on both the innate and adaptive immune system to induce a response mediated by TLR-5.

The Company is investigating MRx0518 across a range of clinical cancer settings in 2019. In collaboration with Merck, Sharpe & Dohme (Merck & Co. Inc), MRx0518 is being evaluated in an open label Phase I/II study of MRx0518 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumours who have failed prior anti-PD-1 therapy. A Phase I randomised, placebo-controlled study of MRx0518 as a monotherapy in a neoadjuvant setting for solid tumours has also commenced.

For more information, refer to https://www.4dpharmaplc.com/.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

For further information please contact:

Duncan PeytonChief Executive Officer                                                                +44-(0)113-895-0130

Fay WestonHead of Investor Relations       +44-(0)7990-381713

 


in evidenza
Kinsey, profilo Instagram chiuso Brutta sorpresa per la Wolanski

Colpo di scena dopo l'invasione in Champions League

Kinsey, profilo Instagram chiuso
Brutta sorpresa per la Wolanski

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.