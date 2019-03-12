De Felice, Intesa Sanpaolo: "Capitalismo di territorio Ã¨ il modello vincente"
Economia

"11", l'album Unicef cantato da bambini di Siria e Medio Oriente
Politica

Los Angeles, elefantini e acrobati alla premiere di "Dumbo"
Spettacoli

Le imprese delle donne nei corti del Women's Adventure Film Tour
Spettacoli

Maxi operazione antimafia a Palermo, 32 arresti
Cronache

Crozza-Zingaretti: "Al bar la gente beve per dimenticarvi"
Spettacoli

Crozza su Zingaretti: Sede PD con bar? Al bar la gente beve per dimenticarvi
Spettacoli

Elezioni Basilicata, Salvini scherza: "SarÃ² con voi tutta la settimana ma domenica c'Ã¨ il derby"
Politica

Tav, Chiamparino: â€œHo inviato lettera a Salvini per consultazione popolareâ€
Politica

Salvini a un contestatore "Lascia nome e cognome, hai vinto 10 migranti da mantenere per un annetto"
Politica

Infrastrutture, Conte visita cantiere SS 640 a Caltanissetta: "Opera completa entro giugno 2020"
Politica

Ue, Di Maio: "Italia si riappropri di commissario industria"
Politica

Blutec, Landini: "Fatto grave, Governo si faccia garante dei lavoratori"
Politica

Come i giornali manipolano l'informazione e indirizzano l'opinione pubblica
Politica

Legittima Difesa, Salvini: "SarÃ  legge entro marzo"
Politica

Arrestati vertici di Blutec: distratti soldi per Termini Imerese
Cronache

Via della seta, Boccia: "Occorre equilibrio negli accordi"
Politica

Via della seta, Di Maio: "Riequilibrare import-export con Cina non stravolge assetti"
Politica

Brexit, May trova intesa con l'Ue. Voto decisivo del Parlamento
Politica

Boccia: "Non puoi dire che sei per il cambiamento prescindendo dalle competenze"
Politica

500th Speed Queen-branded Laundromat Store Opens in Warsaw, Poland

- "The 500 Speed Queen stores are revolutionizing the concept of self-service laundry in Europe," said Marco Treggiari, director of Europe, Middle East and Africa for Speed Queen-licensed stores. "Their design, unique washing and drying performance, comfort and elegance all contribute to transform the idea of messy and dirty places into elegant spaces that customers enjoy visiting and entrepreneurs are proud to own."

Owned by Jazek Zilinsky, the Woldarzewska Street location is his ninth Speed Queen store, making him one of the largest owners under the Speed Queen brand.

The store features a premium look and feel and central payment system. As with all Speed Queen stores, Zilinsky's laundry features fast, efficient Speed Queen softmount washer-extractors, ranging in capacity from 14 kg to 24 kg, and three 14 kg stack tumble dryers. Their speed and efficiency guarantee high quality results and that customers are able to complete their laundry task in far less time than at home. In Poland Speed Queen represents today more than 50% of expanding Laundromats market.

"The support and knowledge of the Speed Queen team has been instrumental in the success, not only of this location, but my other stores as well," Zilinsky said. "From store design and décor, to the technology and quality of the equipment, this concept has all the elements to change the industry and help investors dominate their markets."

For more information on Speed Queen and to learn more about opening a Speed Queen-branded store in your own market and to locate the Speed Queen closest to you, visit www.speedqueeninvestor.com  

About Speed Queen - Speed Queen provides coin laundry owners with a variety of innovative and reliable commercial washers, dryers and laundromat equipment. As an industry leader, Speed Queen is dedicated to providing its market expertise to help grow the self-serve laundry industry. The brand is an entity of Ripon, Wis.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, a leading global manufacturer of commercial laundry products and provider of services for laundromats, multi-housing laundries and on-premises laundries. To learn more, visit www.SpeedQueenCommercial.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833757/1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833754/2.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833753/3.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833761/5.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833759/6.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833758/7.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833755/8.jpg

 


