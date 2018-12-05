50+ CEOs Outpace Their Global Peers in Advancing Women For Second Consecutive Year

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei...

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco completamente bruciato
Politica

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco...

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano
Cronache

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni
Politica

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti
Cronache

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo
Economia

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"
Cronache

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"
Culture

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti
Cronache

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda
Spettacoli

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione
Cronache

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione

Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda del Nord"
Politica

Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda...

PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano elettoriâ€
Politica

PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano...

La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"
Cronache

La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"

Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne
Politica

Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne

Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada
Politica

Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada

Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''
Politica

Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''

Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ  fine dell'Ue"
Politica

Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ ...


50+ CEOs Outpace Their Global Peers in Advancing Women For Second Consecutive Year

- NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Catalyst CEO Champion For Change companies collectively have a higher representation of women in leadership positions at every level than their global peers—more women board directors, executives, senior managers, and managers. Since March 2017, the Catalyst CEO Champions—more than 50 top industry leaders—are demonstrating that progress is possible. We are still far from gender equality in the workforce and society, but as the Catalyst CEO Champions have proven, commitment that leads to action can effect change.   

The Catalyst CEO Champions For Change signatories have committed to advancing more women, including women of color, into senior leadership positions and onto their boards. To hold themselves and their organizations accountable, these leaders boldly pledged to be transparent and share metrics on their progress. This is the second year Catalyst is reporting on how well their companies are living up to their commitments.

The numbers show that Catalyst CEO Champion For Change companies are outpacing their global peers in advancing women:

In addition, Catalyst CEO Champion For Change companies are outperforming their peers in advancing women of color, a particularly underrepresented group. They have a stronger pipeline of women of color in manager positions, and they are ahead of their peers in promoting these women into the executive ranks. They shine in the boardroom, where, collectively, they have more women of color board directors than the top 200 companies in the S&P 500.

"Catalyst CEO Champions passionately believe that what's good for women is good for everyone. They've seen the positive results of increased diversity and inclusive cultures firsthand," says Catalyst President and CEO Lorraine Hariton. "We are proud and honored to work with the Catalyst CEO Champions to both create gender equality in the workplace and inspire other organizations to do the same."

Find Out More: catalyst.org/champions Join the conversation: #CatalystForChange #InclusionInAction

About Catalyst Catalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

Media Contact Stephanie Wolf, Founder & Principal, SWPR  media@stephaniewolfpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597751/Catalyst_C4C_Logo.jpg


