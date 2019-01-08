Pitti, l'inverno di Baracuta guarda al futuro
5G Automotive Association at CES 2019: Highlighting Connected Mobility Through 5G

- The 5G Automotive Association and 47 of its members will be present at CES 2019

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), the global, cross-industry organization of companies working together on future mobility solutions, will be at CES 2019 to discuss the future of transportation through 5G - including the critical role of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) deployment. 

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) will be present at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2019 on January 8-11 in Las Vegas. The global stage for innovation that has introduced breakthrough technologies over the past 50 years will have a special focus on autonomous and smart vehicles - from safety to policy roadmaps - and highlight the future of transportation through 5G. In other words, topics that 5GAA helps shaping across the world thanks to its network of over 100 members. And 47 of these leader companies of the telecommunications and automotive industries will help spread the message at the global stage event.

With a roll-out planned as early as 2020, 5GAA is pushing for the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology - technology that helps making roads safer while also laying the groundwork for fully automated vehicles. The technology has also been selected as a CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree in the "Vehicle Intelligence and Self-Driving Technology" category. Some 5GAA members, like Qualcomm, will be driving discussions on the subject at high-level CES panel conferences such as SAE's Connect2Car conference session on 5G/DSRC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi. Audi, Ducati, Ford and Qualcomm with the support of other C-V2X ecosystem players will demonstrate advanced use cases enabled by C-V2X. Additionally, 5GAA members will highlight the achievement of significant milestones in the commercial introduction of C-V2X products.

When it comes to the application of the technology in the telecommunication industry:

As 2019 stands for the year for the connected cars ecosystem to prepare the ground for mass roll-out of the technology in 2020, 5GAA will be driving 5G innovation at CES as an official partner at the Allied Association corner located in South Hall 1. 5GAA representatives, including CTO Maxime Flament, will be available for briefings and interviews.

About 5GAA 

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global cross-industry organization of companies from the automotive, technology and telecommunications industries (ICT) working together to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transportation services.

Created in 2016, the association includes over 100 members whose mission is to develop, test and promote communications solutions, initiate their standardization and accelerate their commercial availability and global market penetration, to address society's connected mobility and road safety needs with applications such as automated driving, ubiquitous access to services and integration into smart city and intelligent transportation. For more information, visit 5GAA's websiteLinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Contact   Lisa Boch-Andersen Senior Director, Strategic Communications & Marketing  Tel: +32(0)475450972 Mail: lisa.boch-andersen@5gaa.org  Web: http://www.5gaa.org

Margaux Demeyer Communications & Marketing  Tel: +32(0)25882430 Mail: margaux.demeyer@5gaa.org  Web: http://www.5gaa.org


