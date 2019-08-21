A Colonia in scena Gamescom, la piÃ¹ grande fiera di video-games
A Colonia in scena Gamescom, la piÃ¹ grande fiera di video-games

Salvini: in proposte Pd niente referendum nÃ© taglio parlamentari

Pd unito sulla linea Zingaretti: "Se accordicchio, si va al voto"

Salvini: La Lega Ã¨ pronta con una manovra da 50 miliardi

La conferenza dei robot a Pechino, dalla chirurgia alla sicurezza

Trump annulla visita in Danimarca, "non mi date la Groenlandia"

Sulle tracce di Roberto Bolano, un film per Festivaletteratura

Boschi: "Al Governo con M5s anche no, appoggiamo esecutivo istituzionale"

Damiano (Pd): Renzi? DeciderÃ  lui quello che vuole fare

Campionati del mondo di tango, vince una coppia russo-argentina

Zingaretti: Pd pronto a governo di svolta o altrimento al voto

Damiano (Pd): favorevoli a governo della partita Iva di due mesi

Pd, Richetti: sono per governo politico con grandi personalitÃ 

Corte suprema Australia conferma condanna al cardinale Pell

Pd, Boschi: Zingaretti ha pieno mandato per gestire confronto

Fondazione Ania porta al Meeting di Cl la prevenzione e i colori

La 58esima Biennale d'arte di Venezia e i suoi Tempi interessanti

Zingaretti: "Disponibili per un Governo di svolta"

Buffagni (M5s): "Non mi fido di nessuno, specialmente di Renzi, ma prima interessi...

Migranti Open Arms sbarcati a Lampedusa dopo 19 giorni


5G is here: PT Expo China 2019 will be held October 31 - November 3

- The event, hosted by Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is reputed as the country's 5G flagship event. With China officially entering the first year of 5G commercialization, the industry looks to the event to highlight practical 5G cases in various industries, their different scenarios, and business models.

More than 60,000 attendees from all of the ICT ecosystem's sectors are predicted to gather, as well as over 400 leading companies and organizations that will exhibit or speak at the conference sessions, including China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, China Tower, CAICT, China Satcom, Potevio, CICT, Nokia, Huawei, ZTE, Ericson, Qualcomm, Intel, Nvida, Deloitte, iFlytek, UNISOC and more.

An immersive thematic exhibition, Smarter Tech, Better Life, will be set up to showcase 5G's practices in 4K+8K videos, connected cars, digital health, smart education, smart city and many other intelligent terminals. The thematic exhibition aims to create a lifestyle smarter and better through various and universal technologies, beneficial to all -- not based on region, on socio-economic levels, or backgrounds.

The event's conference program ICT China High Level Forum is known for the release of China's national 5G trial results over the past three years. This year, more than ten thematic forums, summits and launch events are scheduled around network innovations and next-gen ICTs' applications in the traditional manufacturing and consumption area. Potential discussions between the ICT industry and the vertical markets are called for to achieve full potential of 5G, AI, Industrial Internet, Big Data, and more.

The registration for PTEXPO19 is already open. Attendees can register through the event's website to join this big ICT gathering: www.ptexpo.com.cn/en/index

 


