5m USD Ampleforth Sale on Tokinex Completed in 11 Seconds

- Successful participants were able to contribute directly from their exchange wallet and will receive AMPL tokens in return within a few days. With verification completed in advance of the sale via the Blockpass KYC service, all participants have complete confidence that their identity data is secure, with no personal data stored by Ethfinex or Bitfinex post sale. 

"We are delighted to see the successful completion of our first sale on Tokinex in record time," said Jean Louis van der Velde, CEO of Bitfinex and Ethfinex. "The demand for the Ampleforth sale was incredibly high, and we were thrilled to provide the opportunity for people to contribute. We look forward to seeing how the Ampleforth project evolves and will announce Bitfinex and Ethfinex listings in due course."

Ampleforth's whitepaper, co-authored by Manuel Ricon Cruz, researcher at the Hoover Institute, introduces the Ampleforth protocol. Further context for understanding the implications of AMPL as a new type of synthetic commodity and economic theory is provided in the accompanying Red Book.

"We are overwhelmed by the excitement we've seen around the IEO," said Evan Kuo, CEO of Ampleforth. "The success of this raise is a strong indicator of the market needing more diversified assets other than what currently exists. Working with the Tokinex team gave us the opportunity to bring Ampleforth to life and we look forward to continually updating the community on our progress."

AMPL will be distributed to holders within the next few days, and time and date for Bitfinex and Ethfinex listing will follow shortly.

About Tokinex

Launched in May 2019, Tokinex is the IEO platform of Bitfinex and Ethfinex that brings fair opportunity to participate in curated token projects. It gives everyone the chance to contribute to pre-vetted token sales directly from their personal wallet through common crypto assets, and with no personal data or funds held by the exchange. Tokinex uniquely does not require tokens to pay an upfront fee for listing, and following a successful capital raise are subsequently listed on the two exchanges as permitted by applicable law.

For further information please contact partners@ethfinex.com.


