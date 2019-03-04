"C'Ã¨ tempo", Veltroni: conoscere l'altro per uscire da tempi cupi
66 Nobel Laureates Urge India and Pakistan to Defuse Tension

- Under the aegis of the Laureates and Leaders for Children platform, Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Mr. Kailash Satyarthi, 66 Nobel Laureates have urged the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan to defuse the rising tension before it escalates to a full-fledged war between the two nuclear states.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830148/Kailash_Satyarthi_Childrens_Foundation.jpg )

The joint letter has been submitted to the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan as well as the Permanent Representatives of both countries to the United Nations.  

This is the first time ever such a large number of Nobel Laureates ranging from peace laureates to those from the fields of economics, chemistry, physics and medicine have come together with a joint appeal to call attention to the lives and future of more than half a billion children in India and Pakistan that are at stake.

The platform Laureates and Leaders for Children founded in 2016 has evolved to be one of the highest moral collectives to build a sense of urgency, shared responsibility and a strong global voice to galvanise political will to protect the children of the world.

Talking about this joint appeal, Mr. Kailash Satyarthi said, "I reiterate that children are the worst sufferers of terrorism and war. The very fact that so many Nobel Laureates from different fields have come together demanding safety of children for the first time ever shows the urgency of the situation at hand. I sincerely hope that the voice of the global moral leaders will be heard by the Prime Ministers and citizens of both India and Pakistan and immediate steps will be taken to defuse the tension between the two countries."

Some of the 66 Nobel Laureates who have signed the appeal so far are Mdm Leymah Gbowee, Mdm Shirin Ebadi, Mdm Tawakkol Karman, Ms. Malala Yousafzai, Professor Muhammad Yunus, His Excellency José Ramos-Horta in the Peace Category. Professor Edvard Ingjald Moser and Professor May-Britt Moser have been the signatories in the Medicine Category. Professor Venkatraman Ramakrishnan signed in Chemistry Category; Professor Alvin Roth signed in Economics Category while Professor Takaaki Kajita and Professor Oliver D. Hart signed in Physics Category among several others across various fields globally.

For more information, visit: https://satyarthi.org.in/


in evidenza
Prodigy choc, è morto Keith Flint Aveva 49 anni. "Si è suicidato"

Spettacoli

Prodigy choc, è morto Keith Flint
Aveva 49 anni. "Si è suicidato"

