6th Global Travel E-commerce Conference comes to successful conclusion in Chengdu, China

Alla Cassa ragionieri la certificazione British Standard OHSAS
Economia

Alla Cassa ragionieri la certificazione British Standard OHSAS

Allarme Onu: nuovo recordo storico per emissioni gas serra
Politica

Allarme Onu: nuovo recordo storico per emissioni gas serra

Da Mosca a Vicenza, il trionfo del Settecento veneto
Culture

Da Mosca a Vicenza, il trionfo del Settecento veneto

Pd, sindaco di Milano: grande stima per Martina, ma non voterÃ²
Politica

Pd, sindaco di Milano: grande stima per Martina, ma non voterÃ²

Conte: Ue chiede aggiustamento incompatibile con nostra economia
Politica

Conte: Ue chiede aggiustamento incompatibile con nostra economia

L'Onu critica l'Italia: "Preoccupati per politiche su migranti"
Politica

L'Onu critica l'Italia: "Preoccupati per politiche su migranti"

La Casa delle Donne a Roma: ricorso al Tar contro la giunta Raggi
Cronache

La Casa delle Donne a Roma: ricorso al Tar contro la giunta Raggi

Valori e valore delle architetture crescono con le neuroscienze
Economia

Valori e valore delle architetture crescono con le neuroscienze

Roma abbraccia The Giornalisti, data chiude prima parte #Lovetour
Spettacoli

Roma abbraccia The Giornalisti, data chiude prima parte #Lovetour

Patologie cardiovascolari, tra prevenzione e fattori di rischio
Economia

Patologie cardiovascolari, tra prevenzione e fattori di rischio

#ProtectUrLife, la campagna per prevenire patologie cuore e ossa
Economia

#ProtectUrLife, la campagna per prevenire patologie cuore e ossa

India, bimba cade sui binari mentre passa il treno: illesa
Politica

India, bimba cade sui binari mentre passa il treno: illesa

Brexit, May si difende: Ã¨ l'accordo giusto per il Regno Unito
Politica

Brexit, May si difende: Ã¨ l'accordo giusto per il Regno Unito

Martina annuncia sua candidatura, la foto accanto a busto di Gramsci e davanti murles Calabria
Politica

Martina annuncia sua candidatura, la foto accanto a busto di Gramsci e davanti murles...

Segreteria Pd, l'annuncio di Martina: '' 'Noi' ci candidiamo''
Politica

Segreteria Pd, l'annuncio di Martina: '' 'Noi' ci candidiamo''

Manovra, Padoan: ''Non prendiamoci in giro procedura infrazione Ue colpa attuale Governo''
Politica

Manovra, Padoan: ''Non prendiamoci in giro procedura infrazione Ue colpa attuale Governo''

Manovra, Conte: "Vogliamo crescita e non austeritÃ ", applausi dall'aula
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Vogliamo crescita e non austeritÃ ", applausi dall'aula

Manovra, Conte: "Se Ecofin aderirÃ  a raccomandazione Ue chiederemo tempi molto distesi"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Se Ecofin aderirÃ  a raccomandazione Ue chiederemo tempi molto distesi"

Delrio: ''Martina diverso da Zigaretti per giudizio su Governo''
Politica

Delrio: ''Martina diverso da Zigaretti per giudizio su Governo''

Segreteria Pd, Serracchiani: ''Ecco perchÃ¨ sostengo candidatura Martina''
Politica

Segreteria Pd, Serracchiani: ''Ecco perchÃ¨ sostengo candidatura Martina''


6th Global Travel E-commerce Conference comes to successful conclusion in Chengdu, China

- This year's event, themed "Data Insight and Intelligence-Driven – Create and Share the New Cultural Tourism Ecosystem", focused on exchanges and discussions concerning navigating the emerging trends arising from innovations in the tourism industry, promoting the application of new technologies and providing access to resources available in both the upstream and downstream segments with the aim of transforming Sichuan into an international tourism destination. Attended by global tourism leaders, the event demonstrated the progress taking place across, as well as the characteristics of and trends in, the province's growing tourism industry from a big data perspective.

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) CEO, State Councilor, Academy of Sciences for the Developing World member and Tianfu Big Data International Strategy and Technology Research Institute president Shi Yong, Tencent Cloud vice president Wang Tao and industry head for Chinese brands at Google Ling Chen, among other leaders in the tourism and tourism-related sectors, delivered keynote speeches at the event. Over 500 representatives from more than 300 leading global companies with a presence in the tourism market attended the event as invited guests, including Expedia, Airbnb, Travelzoo, Lvmama, Ctrip and Tuniu. Councilor Shi Yong's speech entitled "Big Data Analysis and Smart Tourism" received widespread positive feedback from attendees.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787428/SICHUAN_global_travel_chengdu.jpg


in evidenza
"La rivoluzione delle api" Ecco perché salvarle. Il libro

Novità editoriali

"La rivoluzione delle api"
Ecco perché salvarle. Il libro

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.