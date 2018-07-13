A7 Global Launch: ILIFE All-New Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Backstage, Mondiali e vitalizi
Politica

Backstage, Mondiali e vitalizi

Francia, per la Bastiglia e i Mondiali dispiegati 110.000 agenti
Politica

Francia, per la Bastiglia e i Mondiali dispiegati 110.000 agenti

Manifestanti anti-Trump su Regent Street, c'Ã¨ anche il sosia
Politica

Manifestanti anti-Trump su Regent Street, c'Ã¨ anche il sosia

Ilva, Tajani: "Chiuderla Ã¨ una follia del clown Grillo"
Politica

Ilva, Tajani: "Chiuderla Ã¨ una follia del clown Grillo"

Trump ricevuto al Castello di Windsor dalla regina Elisabetta II
Politica

Trump ricevuto al Castello di Windsor dalla regina Elisabetta II

Concerto Roger Waters a Roma, i preparativi al Circo Massimo
Politica

Concerto Roger Waters a Roma, i preparativi al Circo Massimo

Zingaretti: "Se cresce Lazio e' bene per tutta l'Italia"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Se cresce Lazio e' bene per tutta l'Italia"

In Indonesia fustigata pubblicamente coppia di omosessuali
Politica

In Indonesia fustigata pubblicamente coppia di omosessuali

Il futuro dei robot? Ce lo spiega l'umanoide Sophia
Politica

Il futuro dei robot? Ce lo spiega l'umanoide Sophia

Trump: intervista al Sun? Fake News, non ho criticato May
Politica

Trump: intervista al Sun? Fake News, non ho criticato May

May: accordo di libero scambio Usa-Gb; Trump: ok strategia Brexit
Politica

May: accordo di libero scambio Usa-Gb; Trump: ok strategia Brexit

Mondiali, Macron: tutta la Francia con i Bleus domenica
Sport

Mondiali, Macron: tutta la Francia con i Bleus domenica

L'enigma di Ponte Milvio: emerge edificio di lusso del IV secolo
Culture

L'enigma di Ponte Milvio: emerge edificio di lusso del IV secolo

Conti pubblici, Tria: "Non ci sarÃ  manovra correttiva nel 2018"
Politica

Conti pubblici, Tria: "Non ci sarÃ  manovra correttiva nel 2018"

Tria: "Non considero 'cigni neri' altrimenti non uscirei di casa"
Politica

Tria: "Non considero 'cigni neri' altrimenti non uscirei di casa"

Brexit, in decine di migliaia manifestano a Londra contro Trump
Politica

Brexit, in decine di migliaia manifestano a Londra contro Trump

La rivoluzione del Gusto, a Napoli ultima tappa del tour del bio
Cronache

La rivoluzione del Gusto, a Napoli ultima tappa del tour del bio

Contrabbando sigarette, l'iniziativa di Intelleget e BAT Italia, lo speciale
Politica

Contrabbando sigarette, l'iniziativa di Intelleget e BAT Italia, lo speciale

E' ufficiale: Antonio Conte esonerato dal Chelsea
Sport

E' ufficiale: Antonio Conte esonerato dal Chelsea

Melania Trump in completo bianco viene ricevuta con Trump dalla Regina Elisabetta
Politica

Melania Trump in completo bianco viene ricevuta con Trump dalla Regina Elisabetta


A7 Global Launch: ILIFE All-New Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

- The CyclonePower Cleaning System enables A7 to perform high-efficiency cleaning and tackle complex cleaning tasks. Offering practical home cleaning solutions, A7 is designed to become a part of the family, thinking what the user thinks and caring for what the user cares for. Intelligent, thoughtful and highly efficient, A7 is a "Robot Cleaner with Senses."

Exceptional Cleaning Effectiveness: Gen 3 CyclonePower Cleaning System

Under the guidance of the Gen 3 CyclonePower Cleaning System, A7 performs methodical, deep and thorough cleaning in a single operation with triple-headed side brushes, floating rolling brush and powerful suction.

And A7 takes care of different needs with four cleaning modes. Path Mode performs methodical cleaning along a path to achieve maximum coverage and minimum incomplete cleaning. Max Mode cleans with maximum suction, suitable for the first-time thorough cleaning or messy environments. Edge Mode is designed to sweep corners and edges of the walls where most dirt, debris and hair hide. Spot Mode cleans a specific area with strong suction.

User-friendly Display and Operation

A7 represents another stride forward for ILIFE to promote usability and general application of home cleaning artificial intelligence. The LCD display keeps users updated by showing them A7's status, and the IPX4 splash-proof mechanical control panel withstands splashing water from any direction.

A7 can be activated through a multifunctional App, remote control or the button on the body to meet the needs of different users. Scheduling, cleaning mode selection or switching and recharging are a mere touch of the button on the body away, making A7 a child friendly robot vacuum. The screenless remote control receives signals across a straight path within 8 meters from the robot, offering an intuitive control option to middle-aged and elderly users. By connecting A7 to WiFi, users can send commands to A7 through an App – whether it is presetting schedules, selecting cleaning modes, locating A7, or checking cleaning records and accessories status.

Ingeniously Detailed Design:

Availability

ILIFE A7 is now available on AliExpress and Amazon US, UK, France, and will soon land on Amazon Japan, Spain and Canada.

About ILIFE

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ILIFE is a high-tech company specializing in robotic cleaning technology. Having successfully penetrated the global market, ILIFE's sales network reaches over 30 countries and regions, offering technologically advanced, high-quality and cost-effective automated products to the consumers around the world.

"ILIFE" is a combination of the capital letter "I" and the word "LIFE", denoting everyone's pursuit of a better life. Over the past two decades, robot cleaners have helped millions of people around the world to create a clean living environment. As the world's leading robot vacuum manufacturer, ILIFE is dedicated to introduce and promote a smart home ecosystem which allows families and individuals to experience the extraordinary convenience brought by artificial intelligence.

For more information, please visit: www.iliferobot.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718217/A7_Global_Launch_Product_Description.jpg

 


in evidenza
Iannone: "Sesso con Belen? Non è mai abbastanza e..."

GOSSIP E GALLERY VIP

Iannone: "Sesso con Belen?
Non è mai abbastanza e..."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.