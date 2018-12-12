Israele, Fico: posizione dell'Italia la esprimono Conte e Moavero
Fico: programma M5S basato su No Tav, non puÃ² voler il referendum
T.Volpe, Falck Renewables: "Presentiamo target migliorati su tutti i fronti"
Incendio Salario, Raggi: "Il Tmb non riaprirÃ  piÃ¹"
Piazza Fontana, Fico: "Vi chiedo scusa per tutti i depistaggi"
Manovra, Conte: ''Maggioranza compatta non rinunciamo a nulla''
Manovra, Conte: ''Rispettiamo impegni presi e non tradiamo italiani, ma siamo ragionevoli''
Referendum Tav, Fico: "Voterei no ma il movimento non lo vuole"
Strasburgo, prosegue caccia al killer: fermati due suoi fratelli
Shoah, Salvini allo Yad Vashem: mai piÃ¹ crimini come questo
Nuove prospettive per la cura dell'emofilia tipo A con inibitori
Tutto pronto per la finalissima di X Factor 2018
Manovra, Mattarella: auspico accordo con Ue, infrazione problema
Vertice Conte-Junker, Di Maio: "Ore importantissime, il presidente portera' a casa risultati "
E. Falck, Falck Renewables:" Prestiamo massima attenzione alla governance"
Borse e zaini perquisiti dalla Polizia all'entrata del centro di Strasburgo
40 anni SSN, Grillo: "Ci sono distorsioni, ma e' tra i migliori a livello internazionale"
Fico: inchiesta Lega? Partiti devono collaborare con magistrati
Gio Evan: Isoardi? Non so quanto mi ha fatto bene. Ho piÃ¹ haters
Catturato Giancarlo Massidda - Latitante dal 2010
A floating Cellar Door in Sydney Harbour kicked off summer in Australia with the perfect glass of wine

- From Friday 7 to Sunday 9 December, the award-winning Clare Valley winery hosted a weekend of memorable tasting experiences aboard a custom-built glass-lined tasting room set upon a floating barge in the middle of the harbour. Showcasing its Estate range, Wakefield showed the lucky few on board how important temperature is to enjoying a wine at its best.

Wakefield's Cellar Door at Sea aimed to prove that popping a red wine in the fridge actually isn't taboo, but necessary to achieving the perfect balance of flavour and aroma in red wines all year round.

"For years we've hoped to shed a light on a misconception about red wines -- that they need to be served at 'room temperature'. This is an antiquated recommendation from way back when that actually has a negative impact on the enjoyment of our classic Aussie reds," said third-generation Managing Director and Winemaker Mitchell Taylor.

"Wakefield's Cellar Door at Sea proved just how delicious chilled reds can be, especially during summer. And by combining the perfect view in one of the world's most notable destinations, we had all the ingredients for the perfectly chilled wine experience."

In this world-first wine event that showcased Wakefield's innovative optimum drinking temperature sensors, guests departed via water taxi from the Sydney Opera House jetty. They arrived at Wakefield's fully appointed floating Cellar Door (a custom-built, glass-walled 40-foot shipping container) where they enjoyed iconic Sydney Harbour views. Once inside, they enjoyed a temperature-themed wine tasting using the newly released Riedel Extreme range of glassware, water from Antipodes, and a tasting experience all guided by British chef-duo and friends to Wakefield Wines, Will Stewart and Steve Flood.

All of this created in the hope that guests would discover, through temperature, the secret ingredients to the perfect glass of wine.

The custom built Cellar Door will now head to the Clare Valley winery before planning begins for the family's next exciting experience.

For image and video assets: http://bit.do/WakefieldCellarDooratSea 

www.facebook.com/wakefieldwines

www.wakefieldwines.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796599/Wakefield_Wines_Cellar_Door_at_Sea_Photo_by_Will_Salkeld.jpg


