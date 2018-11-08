A National Treasure, Babe Ruth's 1924 Home Run Bat, Going to Auction

A Napoli roadshow per scovare talenti di intelligenza artificiale
A Napoli roadshow per scovare talenti di intelligenza artificiale

Amd: Conoscere i dati essenziali per migliorare cure del diabete
Amd: Conoscere i dati essenziali per migliorare cure del diabete

Axa supporta la ricerca italiana: cattedra su cure deficit visivi
Axa supporta la ricerca italiana: cattedra su cure deficit visivi

Maltempo, Di Maio mostra in diretta l'Iban per le donazioni
Maltempo, Di Maio mostra in diretta l'Iban per le donazioni

Quadro a Eicma con nuovo brand Nuvion e XQooder per off-road
Quadro a Eicma con nuovo brand Nuvion e XQooder per off-road

Trump discute con giornalista in conferenza: "Maleducato, sei il nemico del popolo" - SOTTOTITOLI
Trump discute con giornalista in conferenza: "Maleducato, sei il nemico del popolo" -...

Intesa Sanpaolo e Mastercard lanciano carta pagamento biometrica
Intesa Sanpaolo e Mastercard lanciano carta pagamento biometrica

Referendum Atac, i romani esasperati: andremo a votare, ma poi?
Referendum Atac, i romani esasperati: andremo a votare, ma poi?

Diventa un caso il video 'anti-Down' di Casalino. Lui: era teatro
Diventa un caso il video 'anti-Down' di Casalino. Lui: era teatro

Ecomondo, CIC: biometano da frazione organica Ã¨ asse portante
Ecomondo, CIC: biometano da frazione organica Ã¨ asse portante

Corepla, premiate le buone idee su riciclo plastica
Corepla, premiate le buone idee su riciclo plastica

Medico disperso a Corleone, il video del ritrovamento del corpo in un vigneto
Medico disperso a Corleone, il video del ritrovamento del corpo in un vigneto

Demolito maxi - serbatoio in Brianza, ecco il momento dell'esplosione
Demolito maxi - serbatoio in Brianza, ecco il momento dell'esplosione

Conte cita Aldo Moro nel discorso al Congresso Nazionale del Notariato
Conte cita Aldo Moro nel discorso al Congresso Nazionale del Notariato

Ue rivede in peggio stime su Italia. Mattarella: ispirare fiducia
Ue rivede in peggio stime su Italia. Mattarella: ispirare fiducia

EICMA 2018 nellâ€™area Start-UP si respira il futuro
EICMA 2018 nellâ€™area Start-UP si respira il futuro

Sparatoria a Los Angeles, dodici vittime oltre all'assalitore
Sparatoria a Los Angeles, dodici vittime oltre all'assalitore

Maltempo, Costa a Regioni: oltre 6 miliardi contro il dissesto
Maltempo, Costa a Regioni: oltre 6 miliardi contro il dissesto

Bologna, New Holland festeggia a Eima i 100 anni di Fiat Trattori
Bologna, New Holland festeggia a Eima i 100 anni di Fiat Trattori

Masticare a lungo fa bene alla salute, della bocca e della mente
Masticare a lungo fa bene alla salute, della bocca e della mente


A National Treasure, Babe Ruth's 1924 Home Run Bat, Going to Auction

- Grossman was the winner of a highly publicized year-long batting contest sponsored by the LA Herald.  The winner received the exact bat used by "The Babe" to hit the first home run of the 1924 season. 

The image of Ruth signing this 1924 Home Run Bat (shown here) is the only known image of Ruth autographing any bat in uniform.  In addition to the photograph of Ruth signing the bat, there is a documented photo of Ruth crossing home plate after hitting the home run off Johnson.  

There are dozens of pictures and articles in a scrapbook assembled by recipient Grossman.  This priceless scrapbook is included with the bat at auction.

Grossman treasured the Babe Ruth Bat until his death in 1986. The bat then became the property of Grossman's nephew, Mike Robinson.  Sadly, Robinson had the bat and scrapbook stolen in 1989 but after a 29-year search, the bat was recently located and returned to Robinson.  

The importance of both Babe Ruth and Walter Johnson to baseball cannot be overstated.  Both men were among the first six baseball players to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Babe Ruth's memorabilia is considered the "King of Collectibles."  Seven (7) of the top fifteen (15) highest priced sports memorabilia items ever sold belonged to Babe Ruth. 

The highest price ever paid for any piece of sports memorabilia was Babe Ruth's 1920 jersey, which sold at auction in 2012 for $4,415,000. 

This bat is not only the most chronicled piece of sports memorabilia of all time, it also has the verification of the industry's top experts, receiving a GU10, the highest rating possible. 

Although the reserve/opening bid for this bat is $3,000,000, collectors are already speculating that this Babe Ruth 1924 Home Run Bat will sell for more than the 1920 Babe Ruth jersey, making it the most valuable piece of sports memorabilia of all time.  

For information about this bat and auction, please go to: www.1924baberuthbat.com  

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775181/Babe_Ruth_Home_Run_Bat.jpg  

 


Ballottaggio Ibrahimovic-Pato Non solo Paquetà a centrocampo

Calciomercato Milan

Ballottaggio Ibrahimovic-Pato
Non solo Paquetà a centrocampo

