A New Approach to Treating Alzheimer's Disease Receives Major NIA Backing

Di Maio da Fazio: Salvini mio marito? Io amo la mia ragazza
Politica

Di Maio da Fazio: Salvini mio marito? Io amo la mia ragazza

Google rompe con Huawei, stop ad aggiornamenti di Android
Politica

Google rompe con Huawei, stop ad aggiornamenti di Android

CittÃ , per 84% amministratori urgente migliorare sistemi allerta
Economia

CittÃ , per 84% amministratori urgente migliorare sistemi allerta

SostenibilitÃ  e business, De Masi: ma quale etica, Ã¨ solo moda
Economia

SostenibilitÃ  e business, De Masi: ma quale etica, Ã¨ solo moda

Salvini apprende in diretta su La7 dello sbarco della Sea Watch
Cronache

Salvini apprende in diretta su La7 dello sbarco della Sea Watch

SeaWatch sbarca a Lampedusa: governo non puÃ² nulla contro diritto
Cronache

SeaWatch sbarca a Lampedusa: governo non puÃ² nulla contro diritto

Call center in bancarotta: era di un criminale di guerra bosniaco: 9 arresti
Roma

Call center in bancarotta: era di un criminale di guerra bosniaco: 9 arresti

Cannes, Alain Delon colto dall'emozione sul red carpet
Spettacoli

Cannes, Alain Delon colto dall'emozione sul red carpet

SanitÃ : alla Stroke Unit dell'Iccs di Milano il premio Eso-Angels
Cronache

SanitÃ : alla Stroke Unit dell'Iccs di Milano il premio Eso-Angels

Dl sicurezza bis, Di Maio: "D'accordo se ci sono norme su rimpatri ma no a trovate elettorali"
Politica

Dl sicurezza bis, Di Maio: "D'accordo se ci sono norme su rimpatri ma no a trovate...

Migranti della Sea-Watch accolti da applausi e cartelli "Welcome in Lampedusa"
Politica

Migranti della Sea-Watch accolti da applausi e cartelli "Welcome in Lampedusa"

Pratiche di cittadinanza sospette, 6 arresti, 19 indagati
Politica

Pratiche di cittadinanza sospette, 6 arresti, 19 indagati

Sea Watch, Salvini: "Procuratore spieghi a 60mln di Italiani. Mio permesso no"
Politica

Sea Watch, Salvini: "Procuratore spieghi a 60mln di Italiani. Mio permesso no"

Sea Watch, Toninelli: â€œLa polemica l'ha fatta Salvini, poteva chiamarmiâ€
Politica

Sea Watch, Toninelli: â€œLa polemica l'ha fatta Salvini, poteva chiamarmiâ€

Rai, ironia di Fiorello: "Solo 17mila euro per 2 minuti? Se ne sto lontano un motivo ci sarÃ "
Politica

Rai, ironia di Fiorello: "Solo 17mila euro per 2 minuti? Se ne sto lontano un motivo...

Sbarco Sea Watch, Salvini: â€œNon doveva sbarcare, qualche ministro sapeva?â€
Politica

Sbarco Sea Watch, Salvini: â€œNon doveva sbarcare, qualche ministro sapeva?â€

Sbarcano i migranti Sea Watch, Di Maio: â€Non permetto a SalviniÂ diÂ accusare M5S, si legga le normeâ€
Politica

Sbarcano i migranti Sea Watch, Di Maio: â€Non permetto a SalviniÂ diÂ accusare M5S, si...

In duemila protestano contro Salvini a Firenze, cariche della polizia sui manifestanti
Politica

In duemila protestano contro Salvini a Firenze, cariche della polizia sui manifestanti

Harry e Meghan, il primo anniversario di nozze, il loro video su Instagram
Politica

Harry e Meghan, il primo anniversario di nozze, il loro video su Instagram

Si pulisce le scarpe con la t-shirt antifascista la provocazione della candidata FdI Giorgia Manghi
Politica

Si pulisce le scarpe con la t-shirt antifascista la provocazione della candidata FdI...


A New Approach to Treating Alzheimer's Disease Receives Major NIA Backing

- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T3D Therapeutics, a clinical stage drug development company engaged in the development of T3D-959 (the "Company"), a new orally administered treatment for Alzheimer's disease (AD), announced today that it has received a grant expected to total $9 million dollars over four years from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of NIH, to help fund a Phase 2 clinical study of T3D-959, a novel, metabolic-focused AD drug treatment.

The Phase 2 PIONEER study (Prospective therapy to Inhibit and Overcome Alzheimer's Disease Neurodegeneration via Brain EnErgetics and Metabolism Restoration) is expected to initiate patient dosing in early 2020. PIONEER is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group Phase 2 safety and efficacy study expected to enroll up to 252 adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (MMSE 16-26). PIONEER will enroll subjects who will receive one of three different doses of T3D-959 or a placebo for 24 weeks.

"We see this grant award as recognition that improving inherent metabolic defects in Alzheimer's disease is a vital and largely unexplored therapeutic avenue in need of pursuit is a testament to the potential for T3D-959 to treat AD, a disease that we view as a chronic anorexia of the brain" said Chief Executive Officer John Didsbury, Ph.D. "We are truly honored by the support of the NIA and the confidence that our peers have shown in the science underpinning T3D-959."

"Given the enormous and growing impact of Alzheimer's on patients and families, there is an urgent need to develop and rigorously evaluate a larger and more diversified portfolio of promising late clinical stage treatments," said George Vradenburg, Chairman and Co-Founder of UsAgainstAlzheimer's. "NIA's support of Phase 2 studies - including this study from T3D Therapeutics - is to be commended and scaled if we are going to achieve our national goal of effectively treating Alzheimer's in the near future."

"NIA/NIH and its peer review system are to be lauded for supporting the logic of this new approach and excellent science of the T3D-959 program" said Robert Ingram, former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Glaxo/Wellcome.

Warren Strittmatter, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of T3D Therapeutics, Emeritus Professor of Neurology at Duke University Medical Center and Alzheimer's Association Zenith Award winner said, "During my lengthy tenure treating AD patients I have seen firsthand the frustrations of caregivers and patients at the lack of an effective therapy with the plethora of recent drug development failures causing them to lose hope.  This award provides great support for our promising new therapy to give them renewed optimism. AD is being increasingly recognized as resulting from abnormal brain metabolism.  T3D-959 is targeted toward those metabolic pathways which appear to ultimately produce amyloid plaques, tau tangles, inflammation and, most importantly, the dementia." 

PIONEER is supported by the NIA under award number R01AG061122.

About T3D Therapeutics, Inc.

T3D Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately-held, Research Triangle Park, NC-based company. The Company has an exclusive license to T3D-959, its lead product candidate, and a platform of structurally-related molecules. T3D Therapeutics' mission is to develop and commercialize T3D-959 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment. T3D-959 is a small molecule, orally-delivered, brain-penetrating PPAR delta/gamma dual nuclear receptor agonist designed to improve glucose and lipid metabolism dysfunctions present in AD and other neurodegenerative disorders.

For more information visit http://www.t3dtherapeutics.com/.

Investor Contact

John Didsbury, Ph.D., CEOT3D Therapeutics, Inc.1-919-237-4897Email: info (at) t3dtherapeutics (dot) com


in evidenza
Grande Fratello 16, doppia bomba Due ingressi clamorosi in Casa

News e gallery

Grande Fratello 16, doppia bomba
Due ingressi clamorosi in Casa

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.