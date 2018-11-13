Ue, anche Merkel chiede un "vero esercito europeo"
Ue, anche Merkel chiede un "vero esercito europeo"

Cucchi, Ilaria: "Andremo fino in fondo, non ci saranno sconti"

Brexit, fra Ue e Londra raggiunto "accordo tecnico"

MediCinema apre al Niguarda di Milano per i 90 anni di Topolino

Conte: conferenza Libia un successo? "Non abbiamo risolto tutto

Torino Film Festival, da Reitman a Moretti e Mastandrea regista

Cucchi, Fico: "Lo Stato non deve mai aver paura della veritÃ "

Caso Cucchi, Ilaria: "Non c'e' guerra con le istituzioni, camminate al nostro fianco"

Il rap pop travolgente di Baby k nell'album "Icona"

"Karl Marx innocente", lo difende Bertinotti con la toga a teatro

Spazio, Avio testa con successo prototipo del motore M10 a metano

Il prof consulente M5s, De Masi: reddito cittadinanza c'Ã¨ ovunque

Libia, Salame': "Elezioni in primavera, abbiamo ragionevoli possibilitÃ  di successo"

Giornalisti, Conte: "A volte attacchi duri, ma LibertÃ  di stampa non sarÃ  mai messa in...

Ululati contro Merkel, Tajani: "Non sapevo ci fossero lupi in quest'aula"

Presentato a Milano un libro bianco sul glaucoma

Di Maio: per essere libera l'informazione deve fare molta strada

#GiÃ¹LeManiDallInformazione, giornalisti in piazza in tutta Italia

Un altare di Claudio Parmiggiani per la Basilica di Gallarate

Cammini, rotte e cicloescursioni: Roma capitale del turismo lento


A new PD-L1 BOND Ready-to-Use antibody, providing you with the freedom and flexibility to develop the tests you need

- The new PD-L1 (programmed death - ligand 1) antibody uses the MKP1A07310 (clone 73-10) expressed by UK-based Abcam on behalf of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which owns all IP rights to this antibody. It joins the recently released ALK (anaplastic lymphoma kinase) antibody as the latest addition to Novocastra's growing lung menu of primary antibodies.

Leica Biosystems' Newcastle, UK team have deep knowledge and expertise in end-to-end antibody development and manufacturing, and have optimized these two clones into a ready-to-use format for use on the BOND IHC and ISH staining platform. This allows labs to perform ALK and PD-L1 testing on the BOND system with rapid turnaround times, reliable staining and walk-away convenience.

"Cancer remains a leading cause of death and a devastating diagnosis for patients," said Colin White, PhD, global vice president of Advanced Staining at Leica Biosystems. "The PD-L1 and ALK ready-to-use antibodies are tools that can provide valuable supporting diagnostic information to the pathologist, with all the efficiency benefits of the BOND system."

John Baker, senior vice president of portfolio and business development at Abcam, added: "Our antibody scientists have extensive experience developing the high-quality antibodies to critical biomarkers such as PD-L1 required for use in diagnostic platforms, where using the right antibody is crucial to patient health outcomes. Working closely with colleagues at Leica, we succeeded in integrating this antibody into their BOND diagnostic platform to enable accurate analysis of PD-L1 in formalin fixed, paraffin embedded tissue."

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a global leader in workflow solutions and automation, integrating each step in the workflow from biopsy to diagnosis. Our mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of our corporate culture. Our easy-to-use and consistently reliable offerings help improve workflow efficiency and diagnostic confidence.

About Abcam

Abcam is an innovator in reagents and tools. Its purpose is to serve life science researchers globally to achieve their mission, faster. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the company offers highly validated biological binders and assays to address important targets in critical biological pathways. Abcam's 11 locations are in the world's leading life science research hubs, enabling local services and multi-language support. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cambridge, U.K., the company sells to more than 100 countries. Abcam was admitted to AIM in 2005 (AIM: ABC).

Media Contact: Courtney Hill, Global Brand Marketing SpecialistPhone: 847-405-7041Email: LBS-GlobalMarketing@leicabiosystems.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783981/Leica_Biosystems_PD_L1.jpg


