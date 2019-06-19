Lucilla Galeazzi dedica una canzone alla Casa delle donne a Roma
Spettacoli

Il MAXXI rende omaggio a Maria Lai, l'artista dei libri cuciti
Spettacoli

Da Prisma le immagini della Terra come mai vista prima
Scienza e tecnologia

Sicurezza stradale, bus coinvolti solo in 6 incidenti su mille
Cronache

Olimpiadi 2026: Sala a Cirio: â€œVedo improbabile aggiunta impianti di Torinoâ€
Politica

Biglietto Atm Milano, Sala: â€œCercare di chiudere in settimanaâ€
Politica

Pd, Sala: â€œNon chiediamo a Zingaretti piÃ¹ di quel che puÃ² fareâ€
Politica

Dal 21 al 30 giugno il Milano Pride ricordando moti di Stonewall
Cronache

Zeffirelli, il ricordo del maestro al Senato
Politica

Zeffirelli, il Senato dedica un minuto di silenzio al regista scomparso
Politica

Merkel trema visibilmente durante una cerimonia a Berlino
Politica

Toy Story 4, anche i giocattoli crescono. E Woody incontra Forky
Spettacoli

Seehofer: attacco neonazista contro lo Stato Ã¨ segnale d'allarme
Politica

Andrea Incondi (FlixBus): pensiamo a un futuro senza auto private
Cronache

Sistema gioco Italia, Zapponini Bisogna fare squadra per riforma condivisa
Economia

UE, Boccia Costruire asse riformista per visione del futuro
Economia

Trenta: governo deve supportare le imprese della Difesa
Politica

Trenta: caccia europeo? Italia aperta a tutte le possibilitÃ 
Cronache

VMware: "FlessibilitÃ  e mentor per attirare le donne nell'It"
Cronache

Gioco Boccia Settore legale va salvaguardato Fonte ricchezza
Economia

A Qingdao delegation hosts a series of city promotional events in Hamburg, Germany to promote Qingdao as a center of vitality

- The exhibition displayed 102 photos exhibition zones individually themed for Qingdao's openness, modernity, vitality and fashion, showcasing the city's economy, culture, society, technology, natural landscape and local lifestyles from multiple perspectives. The delicately framed and unique photos received wide attention and rave reviews from local audiences. Qingdao, located on the eastern coast of China, is  an important city of Shandong, one of the major Chinese provinces in terms of economic growth, culture and population. Qingdao is also an open coastal city in the northern part of China with abundant cultural resources, one of the country's key coastal cities, a seaside city well-known for its tourism attractions, an international port city and one of the country's most renowned cities for its rich history and culture. With strong economic growth, a long history and an outstanding natural landscape, Qingdao's uniqueness and vision have made it a city known for its openness, modernity, vitality and fashion.

Accompanied by the broadcasting of a video promoting Qingdao as a unique Chinese city and a renowned German pianist playing world-famous songs from both countries, the launch ceremony for the exhibition was held during the opening ceremony. Several distinguished guests delivered a speech at the event, including Du Xiaohui, consul general of China in Hamburg and Lance Newman, business director of the board of directors at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA). The speakers spoke highly of the exhibition and of Qingdao's achievements in urban development from different perspectives, expressing how they looked forward a deeper collaboration between Hamburg and the Chinese city. Zhu Hua, secretary-general of the Qingdao Municipal Committee, gave a detailed presentation on Qingdao's urban development and invited Hamburgers from all walks of life to visit the city as tourists or investors. In addition, the European Business Bus Qingdao project was launched at the opening ceremony.

As part of the series of city promotional events held in Israel and Germany, the Qingdao delegation paid a visit to local business, tourism and culture organizations and held events to promote Qingdao as a city of openness, modernity, fashion and vitality. People from all over the world are welcome to visit Qingdao for leisure or to investigate business opportunities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923731/Qingdao_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923732/Qingdao_2.jpg


Bella Thorne, hacker ruba foto hot Lei lo beffa e le pubblica. Gallery

La stella Disney va in contropiede

Bella Thorne, hacker ruba foto hot
Lei lo beffa e le pubblica. Gallery

