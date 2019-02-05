Venezuela, Salvini: "Apprezzo equilibrio Conte, ma Maduro Ã¨ un delinquente"
Sanremo, Simone Cristicchi poeta con "Abbi cura di me"
Il Negroni festeggia 100 anni con un corto di Matteo Garrone
In un incendio in un palazzo di Parigi sono morte 10 persone
Milano Unica punta sulla sostenibilitÃ  della filiera tessile
Gasometro come spazio mentale: la fotografia di Carlo Valsecchi
Sanremo, il rap di Ghemon canta un amore turbolento
Crisci (Unrae): stime mercato auto 2019 in calo del 3-4%
Borghi (Pd) contesta Governo: "Su Venezuela noi come le dittature asiatiche"
Svolta nelle protesi robotiche: creato il primo impianto stabile
Spagna, operazione anti-camorra di Guardia civil e polizia
Bocelli: le mie canzoni a convention di Salvini? Mi fa piacere
Cercare gli antenati negli archivi del Tempio mormone di Roma
Erdogan attacca l'Ue sul Venezuela, Caracas: l'Europa rifletta
Dini-Ciacci: non chiamateci mormoni. Presto 201 templi nel mondo
A Roma ecco il primo Tempio mormone d'Italia, "lo sfarzo per Dio"
Il visibile e l'invisibile: Thomas Struth al MAST di Bologna
Papaleo a Sanremo: "Avevo una mia canzone, volevo la patente di cantautore"
Sanremo, Bocelli: "Direttore artistico? Sarebbe come dirmi di fare il chirurgo"
L'Italia non prende posizione su GuaidÃ²,che critica post di Dibba
AACSB Announces 2019 Class of Influential Leaders

- TAMPA, Florida, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through passionate commitment to sustainability, diversity and inclusion, regional economies, and more, business school graduates make a positive global impact. Today AACSB International (AACSB)—the world's largest business education alliance—honors 33 such graduates as its 2019 Class of Influential Leaders. An annual initiative, the challenge recognizes notable alumni from AACSB-accredited schools whose inspiring work serves as a model for the next generation of business leaders.

Included among the AACSB 2019 Class of Influential Leaders are the following individuals:

Each honoree is recognized as a leader or innovator within their industry, a contributor to their community or society, and an inspiration to future business leaders. The stories of how each of the 33 honorees, representing schools in 13 countries, have positively influenced their industries and society are available at aacsb.edu/influential-leaders.

"The diversity of backgrounds, industries, and career paths of the 2019 Class of Influential Leaders demonstrates that AACSB-accredited schools are preparing graduates to succeed as they pursue their passions," said Thomas R. Robinson, president and CEO of AACSB. "We are honored to recognize these alumni, and the business schools that prepared them, as leading examples of business education as a force for good in the world."

Now in its fourth year, the Influential Leaders challenge has recognized almost 200 business school graduates for creating lasting impact in business and society. All honorees have earned an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degree from one of the more than 800 AACSB-accredited business schools worldwide. For more information on the Influential Leaders challenge, and to view a full list of honorees, visit aacsb.edu/influential-leaders.

About AACSB InternationalAs the world's largest business education alliance, AACSB International (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to more than 1,600 member organizations and over 800 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB's mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. The global organization has offices located in Tampa, Florida, USA; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Singapore. For more information, visit aacsb.edu.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815525/AACSB_Corporate_Mark.jpg


Sanremo, lo sfogo di Papaleo "Belen mi parlò solo sul palco"

Sanremo, lo sfogo di Papaleo
"Belen mi parlò solo sul palco"

