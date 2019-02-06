Aave Launches Bitcoin on Its Ethereum-based Crypto Lending Marketplace ETHLend

Tav, MulÃ¨ (FI): "Dossier Ã¨ segreto pulcinella consegnato prima ai francesi, truffa agli italiani"
Politica

Tav, MulÃ¨ (FI): "Dossier Ã¨ segreto pulcinella consegnato prima ai francesi, truffa...

Sampdoria, Gabbiadini: "Mi Ã¨ mancata l'Italia, ma l'esperienza inglese la rifarei"
Politica

Sampdoria, Gabbiadini: "Mi Ã¨ mancata l'Italia, ma l'esperienza inglese la rifarei"

Dl semplificazione, approvata la fiducia alla Camera con 310 voti favorevoli
Politica

Dl semplificazione, approvata la fiducia alla Camera con 310 voti favorevoli

Irama a Sanremo 2019: "Io tra i favoriti? Mi cerco le chiavi in tasca"
Politica

Irama a Sanremo 2019: "Io tra i favoriti? Mi cerco le chiavi in tasca"

Gilet gialli, Castaldo (M5s): "Alleanza per europee? Non escludiamo niente"
Politica

Gilet gialli, Castaldo (M5s): "Alleanza per europee? Non escludiamo niente"

Pippo Baudo: "Sanremo Ã¨ nato con la pressione, Baglioni se ne deve infischiare"
Politica

Pippo Baudo: "Sanremo Ã¨ nato con la pressione, Baglioni se ne deve infischiare"

La Regione Piemonte contro il Bullismo e Cyberbullismo, le iniziative a Palazzo Lascaris
Politica

La Regione Piemonte contro il Bullismo e Cyberbullismo, le iniziative a Palazzo Lascaris

Pil, Gualtieri: "Taglio stime da parte dell'Ue preoccupante"
Politica

Pil, Gualtieri: "Taglio stime da parte dell'Ue preoccupante"

Restitution Day, Fiano: "M5s chieda ai colleghi della Lega restitution dei 49 milioni"
Politica

Restitution Day, Fiano: "M5s chieda ai colleghi della Lega restitution dei 49 milioni"

Restitution day, Di Maio: "Tagli di 2mln di euro a parlamentari per Protezione Civile"
Politica

Restitution day, Di Maio: "Tagli di 2mln di euro a parlamentari per Protezione Civile"

Diciotti, Di Maio: chi scommette sulla caduta governo perderÃ 
Politica

Diciotti, Di Maio: chi scommette sulla caduta governo perderÃ 

Tav,Di Maio: Salvini stia tranquillo,Italia ha ben altri problemi
Politica

Tav,Di Maio: Salvini stia tranquillo,Italia ha ben altri problemi

Boomdabash: troppi haters, il nostro brano dice basta all'odio
Spettacoli

Boomdabash: troppi haters, il nostro brano dice basta all'odio

Di Maio: "Entro aprile taglio stipendi parlamentari approvato in Senato"
Politica

Di Maio: "Entro aprile taglio stipendi parlamentari approvato in Senato"

Rossini, Korian:" la vera sfida Ã¨ quella di dare servizi innovativi"
Economia

Rossini, Korian:" la vera sfida Ã¨ quella di dare servizi innovativi"

Bisio: "Salvini l'ho conosciuto con Siani e Vespa, Ã¨ spiritosissimo, c'Ã¨ chi Ã¨ piÃ¹ realista del re"
Politica

Bisio: "Salvini l'ho conosciuto con Siani e Vespa, Ã¨ spiritosissimo, c'Ã¨ chi Ã¨ piÃ¹...

Virginia Raffaele e la gaffe sui Casamonica: "Non saluterÃ² piÃ¹ nessuno"
Politica

Virginia Raffaele e la gaffe sui Casamonica: "Non saluterÃ² piÃ¹ nessuno"

Autonomia, Zaia: "Secondo Nunges porterebbe a distruzione sud? Non Ã¨ vero, regioni hanno differenze"
Politica

Autonomia, Zaia: "Secondo Nunges porterebbe a distruzione sud? Non Ã¨ vero, regioni...

Francesca Zirnstein, AGIDI:"RSA, tema di fondamentale importanza e centrale"
Economia

Francesca Zirnstein, AGIDI:"RSA, tema di fondamentale importanza e centrale"

Sanremo, Baglioni: soddisfatti, a ogni impresa serve rodaggio
Spettacoli

Sanremo, Baglioni: soddisfatti, a ogni impresa serve rodaggio


Aave Launches Bitcoin on Its Ethereum-based Crypto Lending Marketplace ETHLend

- ETHLend is the first Ethereum-based application that Integrates Blockchain Interoperability with Bitcoin 

AAVE, a UK-based FinTech Startup, today announced a new release for its crypto lending marketplace ETHLend. The release introduces the capability for the ETHLend users to use their Bitcoin holdings as a collateral to borrow funds for spending.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814855/Aave_Logo.jpg )

ETHLend is part of the so called decentralised financial products, which are developed using blockchain technology and smart contracts to promote transparency and decentralisation within financial applications. ETHLend is a lending peer to peer marketplace where users can borrow money using their crypto assets as collateral. With over 20 million USD lending volume generated last year, it is amongst the most popular blockchain-based finance applications according to the Dapp.com annual report.

"ETHLend provides a service that is quite useful for the cryptocurrency holders. Now they went further by offering BTC interoperability - representing the king of all cryptocurrencies for most people," praised Jun Gong, Co-Founder of Dapp.com.

Since the rise of blockchain applications, developers were in recourse to choose the blockchain protocol to build their applications without the ability to interact between blockchains, that is why Bitcoin interoperability is a major step in decentralised finance. Aave, as one of the early adopters of Ethereum protocol, is now able to provide a bridge between Ethereum and Bitcoin protocols. Through ETHLend, users can now use Bitcoin holdings as a collateral to borrow funds when they want to avoid selling their holdings in the hope of an upside of the crypto market.

"Economically, the introduction of Bitcoin to the marketplace is a momentous development in the crypto-lending industry as the Bitcoin market capitalisation floats above 50 billion USD. For the first time in the short history of crypto-lending, borrowers can propose their own interest rates for Bitcoin loans in a peer-to-peer marketplace instead of relying on lender dictated markets," says Stani Kulechov, CEO of Aave, adding that, "by providing Bitcoin - in a decentralised fashion - we ensure more transparency, security and competitive interest rates to the crypto lending market. The potential is enormous: we might even see a formation of a global Bitcoin lending rate due to the scale and transparency involved in ETHLend."


in evidenza
Arriva lo stadio di Milan e Inter San Siro rifatto o... I due progetti

Milan News

Arriva lo stadio di Milan e Inter
San Siro rifatto o... I due progetti

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.