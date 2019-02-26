26 febbraio 2019- 17:50 Absen to Launch Latest Narrow Pixel LED Solutions at ISLE 2019

- Featuring the latest in Integrated Matrix Device (IMD) and Common Cathode (CC) technologies, the new Absen Aries Series (featuring the 1.5mm pixel pitch AX1.5) and CR Series (with the 0.9mm pixel pitch CR0.9) provide five times the strength of traditional LED screens while consuming 20% less power.

About ISLE

The International Signs & LED Exhibition (ISLE) is a premium business platform for the signs and LED industry that is held every year in Guangdong province, China. With the biggest exhibition area in Asia, ISLE covers over 100,000 square meters and features more than 1,800 exhibitors. In addition, ISLE hosts a series of display technology and sign application workshops and seminars during the event.

http://www.isle.org.cn

About Absen

Established in 2001, Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd (Absen) is a Chinese manufacturer of high-quality LED display solutions. Headquartered in Shenzhen and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE: 300389), Absen is renowned for its global presence, full-service capability and high-quality products for the live events, broadcasting and rental staging industry. With 1,500 employees, Absen is present in over 120 countries and was instrumental to the success of over 30,000 projects and installations worldwide to date.

Web: https://www.absen.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826838/Absen_ISLE2019.jpg