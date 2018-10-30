L'eroe di Transformers Bumblebee sbarca a Lucca Comics 2018
Camilleri: Ã¨ l'ora di cedere le armi alle donne
Camilleri: da quando ho perso la vista vedo piÃ¹ chiaramente
Imprese, Stefanini: integrare attivitÃ  economiche con coesione
Imprese, Boccia: crescono quelle che hanno idea di comunitÃ 
Funerali di DesirÃ©e, l'addio sulle note dei Maneskin
Governo, Boccia: politica molto distratta, a partire dalla Tav
Funerali di DesirÃ©e, applausi e fiori a Cisterna di Latina
Andrea Camilleri porta al cinema il suo "Tiresia"
Imprese, Abete: le migliori valorizzano la sostenibilitÃ 
Premio Anima 2018, i sette vincitori premiati al Campidoglio
De Santi: "La Commissione europea sta preparando un nuovo documento sul clima"
Un'assenza presente e viva, Petrit Halilaj in Fondazione Merz
Acqua alta eccezionale a Venezia, raggiunti i 156 cm
Massimo Tavoni sugli impatti dei cambiamenti climatici sullâ€™ambiente
Dl Emergenze, Salvini: "Vedo PD che protesta e mi cadono le palle"
Bolsonaro, Renzi: "Se consegnasse Battisti all'Italia apprezzeremmo il gesto"
Aggressione Bettarini, l'avvocato: "Il pm ha chiesto 10 anni per gli aggressori"
Maltempo, tromba d'aria su Vercelli, decine di alberi abbattuti
Hera, Venier: "Resilienza e rigenerazione parole dâ€™ordine per i prossimi anni"
ACell Announces Participation in MEDICA International Trade Fair

- ACell will participate in the USA CEO Center Program sponsored by the US Commercial Service of the Department of Commerce and be part of the program's exhibit in Hall 16, Booth C04.

"ACell is rapidly advancing its objective of becoming a global force in the areas of wound management and complex hernia repair," said Patrick McBrayer, President and CEO.  "To execute our ambitious plans for international growth, we will need partners who share our vision of helping patients with complex wound and surgical cases.  These partners will be essential to making our unique technology available to people around the world."

"ACell is actively looking to build new global connections to further expand our international footprint," said Nino Pionati, Vice President, International and Business Development.  "We are excited to be attending MEDICA and look forward to meeting with distributors who can help us continue expanding our presence around the world."

About ACell, Inc.  ACell, Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medical devices for wound management and surgical soft tissue repair. ACell is committed to becoming and remaining an innovative leader in regenerative medical technology, offering superior healing options for doctors and patients. ACell is a privately held company and operates manufacturing facilities in Columbia, MD and Lafayette, IN.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681945/ACell_Logo.jpg


Vintage, face ID e retina display Ecco i nuovi iPad e Mac di Apple

