Acutus Medical Announces $170 Million in Financing

Scuola, Germani: ecco come farla funzionare meglio
Cronache

Scuola, Germani: ecco come farla funzionare meglio

Scuola, Rembado: serve intervento massiccio su figure e organismi
Cronache

Scuola, Rembado: serve intervento massiccio su figure e organismi

Storica visita del presidente cinese Xi Jinping in Nord Corea
Politica

Storica visita del presidente cinese Xi Jinping in Nord Corea

"Diktatorship", alla scoperta del sessismo nel nostro Paese
Spettacoli

"Diktatorship", alla scoperta del sessismo nel nostro Paese

A Venezia gli aerei storici che hanno preso parte al D-day75
Cronache

A Venezia gli aerei storici che hanno preso parte al D-day75

Otto proposte per far funzionare bene le scuole
Economia

Otto proposte per far funzionare bene le scuole

Crollo di Gorizia, ritrovati i corpi delle tre vittime
Cronache

Crollo di Gorizia, ritrovati i corpi delle tre vittime

LE IMMAGINI DELLA STORICA VISITA DI XI JINPING A PYONGYANG
Cina

LE IMMAGINI DELLA STORICA VISITA DI XI JINPING A PYONGYANG

Baby balena trovata morta insieme alla madre: erano impigliate in una rete
Roma

Baby balena trovata morta insieme alla madre: erano impigliate in una rete

Nasce in Italia la scuola di volo internazionale dei Top Gun
Economia

Nasce in Italia la scuola di volo internazionale dei Top Gun

Toti e Carfagna nuovi coordinatori di Forza Italia: "Si apre una fase nuova"
Politica

Toti e Carfagna nuovi coordinatori di Forza Italia: "Si apre una fase nuova"

I pescatori di San Benedetto del Tronto a caccia di plastica
Economia

I pescatori di San Benedetto del Tronto a caccia di plastica

"Dolcissime", da Giffoni alle sale film su adolescenza e bullismo
Spettacoli

"Dolcissime", da Giffoni alle sale film su adolescenza e bullismo

Globo d'oro, la Stampa Estera premia "Il traditore" e Borghi
Spettacoli

Globo d'oro, la Stampa Estera premia "Il traditore" e Borghi

Ue-Italia, Moscovici: "Lettera Conte? L'ho letta molto attentamente. Dialogo continua" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Ue-Italia, Moscovici: "Lettera Conte? L'ho letta molto attentamente. Dialogo continua"...

Natale (IIT): "Robotica e AI: necessario trasferire conoscenze scientifiche"
Economia

Natale (IIT): "Robotica e AI: necessario trasferire conoscenze scientifiche"

Strage di Viareggio, per Moretti condanna a 7 anni in appello
Cronache

Strage di Viareggio, per Moretti condanna a 7 anni in appello

L'Arena di Verona corona il sogno di Zeffirelli con la Traviata
Spettacoli

L'Arena di Verona corona il sogno di Zeffirelli con la Traviata

Mancuso (Snam): "Innovazione digitale: ecco dove investe Snam"
Economia

Mancuso (Snam): "Innovazione digitale: ecco dove investe Snam"

Ue, Zingaretti: "Italia isolata, mettere al centro interessi dei cittadini"
Politica

Ue, Zingaretti: "Italia isolata, mettere al centro interessi dei cittadini"


Acutus Medical Announces $170 Million in Financing

- CARLSBAD, California, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acutus Medical today announced $170 million in financing, including a $100 million Series D equity financing and a $70 million credit facility. The funding is intended to accelerate commercialization and facilitate global business development activities as the company continues to transform arrhythmia care through distinct, innovative technologies designed to provide physicians and patients with improved results. 

The Series D equity financing round includes new investors 8VC, Opaleye Management, Pura Vida Investments, among others. The round also included strong participation from existing investors including OrbiMed, Deerfield Management Company, Advent Venture Partners, Xeraya Capital and GE Ventures. The credit facility was provided by OrbiMed Credit and Royalties Fund, and Deerfield Management.

Acutus provides next-generation electrophysiology technology solutions that enable personalized and adaptive approaches to therapy.  Acutus' AcQMap is the first and only cardiac imaging and mapping system that incorporates precision ultrasound atrial anatomy reconstruction and highly reproducible, high-definition non-contact charge density mapping. The system also provides workhorse contact mapping capabilities, available in Europe. AcQMap's increased clarity of arrhythmia pattern mapping aids in the development of patient specific ablation strategies. Unique to this system, physicians can rapidly remap and confirm the impact of each ablation.

Tens of millions of people worldwide suffer from cardiac arrhythmias.1 Arrhythmias cause the heart to beat too quickly, slowly or erratically, which can result in debilitating symptoms and, in some instances, fatal consequences.2 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as many as 6.1 million Americans may be living with the most common type of arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation (AF), which incrementally costs the United States approximately $26 billion each year.3 Acutus' focus is treating and reducing the burden of atrial arrythmias through cardiac access, diagnostics, monitoring and innovative mapping and visualization technology. Recent clinical science shows that cardiac ablation of atrial arrhythmias within six months of diagnosis results in better patient outcomes.4

"This round of financing is a clear demonstration of confidence in our strategic direction and ability to disrupt the electrophysiology space by delivering advanced, innovative technologies to our customers," said Vince Burgess, CEO, Acutus Medical. "Advanced imaging, individualized therapy and increased procedural efficiency are needed components to progress the electrophysiology field. We are dedicated to improving every aspect of cardiac ablation, as evidenced by our recent closing of the acquisition of Rhythm Xience to provide a novel suite of products designed to improve the safety and speed of left atrial access." 

Proceeds from the announced financing will allow Acutus to increase market availability of the Company's FDA and CE marked AcQMap™ products as well as a suite of FDA-cleared, EP-designed vascular access products – AcQCross QX, AcQGuide Flex™ and AcQGuide Mini™.

"Cardiac ablation is a rapidly growing market and treatment efficiency needs to improve. Many people, including dear friends of ours, have faced these procedures and Acutus' innovative and effective tools look to add even more safety," said Drew Oetting, Founding Partner, 8VC. "At 8VC we believe in the power of technology and we are passionate about accelerating real and impactful change. We are confident in Acutus' and the leadership team's commitment to progressing until every patient has access to trusted, proven technology."

References1 Chugh S et al. Circulation. 2014, 129(8):837-47.2 Why Arrhythmia Matters. Retrieved from https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/arrhythmia/why-arrhythmia-matters3 Kim M et al. Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. 2011, 4(3).4 Bunch TJ et al. Heart Rhythm. 2013, 10:1257-1262.

About Acutus MedicalAcutus Medical is a dynamic arrhythmia care company focused on developing distinct, innovative technologies designed to provide physicians and patients with improved results. At Acutus, we know that seeing is better than believing. Diagnosing and treating patients with atrial arrhythmias requires eliminating the unknown. Acutus' advanced cardiac imaging and mapping system provides real-time arrhythmia visualization displaying the heart's true activation pattern, turning the chaos of an atrial arrhythmia into a clear vision for electrophysiologists. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811576/Acutus_Logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
Allenarsi a non fare nulla La lentezza è cool

Costume

Allenarsi a non fare nulla
La lentezza è cool

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.