Ad to Promote Chinese-made Net Film Debuts at American Landmark

4 gennaio 2018- 11:20

- The screen ad at the American landmark was a series of activities launched to mark the worldwide premiere of the film, a co-production between iQIYI and Sony Pictures, on January 7 on iQIYI and Netflix simultaneously to viewers in more than 190 countries and regions.

The ad, a poster projected on a giant screen at Times Square, features four lead characters, Lan Cheng-lung, Deng Jiajia and Han Pengyi, three up-and-coming actors from China as well as Sam Hayden-Smith from Australia. All four who are behind red patches and look emotionless, conjures up a powerful impression of mystery.

Chosen, a three-part series, is adapted from the American original which tells the story of Ian Mitchel who wakes up one morning to discover a loaded gun and a photo of a stranger in a mysterious box delivered to his door step. An order for him to kill the stranger or to lose his own life and that of his daughter turns the husband, father and lawyer into an unwilling assassin who has no other choice but to risk all to protect his family.

Chosen is the first Chinese internet film adapted from an American drama by a group of veteran Chinese filmmakers in line with the highest industry standard.

The premiere of the online film on January 7 will see all its three parts be streamed on both platforms on the same day, a first for a Chinese made online film, according to Yang Xianghua, iQIYI's senior vice president. "Such innovation will surely help Chinese productions gain further ground in the international market," he said.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623322/Chosen.jpg

