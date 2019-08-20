Adagio Medical Announces US FDA Investigational Device Exemption Approval With Conditions To Conduct A Clinical Study For Treatment Of Persistent Atrial Fibrillation Using The Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation System

Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti
Cronache

Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti

Vicina di casa fa arrestare un ladro di appartamenti a Bologna. Il servizio
Video

Vicina di casa fa arrestare un ladro di appartamenti a Bologna. Il servizio

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 21 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 21 agosto

Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd: "Mai con il partito di Bibbiano, nulla a che fare con Pd"
Politica

Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd: "Mai con il partito di Bibbiano, nulla a che...

Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014: Rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe
Politica

Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014: Rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe

"Basta! Sono persone, fattele scendere", parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes
Politica

"Basta! Sono persone, fattele scendere", parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes

Open Arms, la nave al largo diventa un magnete per i turisti
Cronache

Open Arms, la nave al largo diventa un magnete per i turisti

MartedÃ¬ 20 agosto la resa dei conti nel governo gialloverde
Politica

MartedÃ¬ 20 agosto la resa dei conti nel governo gialloverde

Mega incendio sull'isola di Gran Canaria, evacuate 8.000 persone
Politica

Mega incendio sull'isola di Gran Canaria, evacuate 8.000 persone

Trump vuole la Groenlandia, la Danimarca: non Ã¨ in vendita
Politica

Trump vuole la Groenlandia, la Danimarca: non Ã¨ in vendita

Islanda, addio al ghiacciaio Okjokull: ucciso dal Climate Change
Politica

Islanda, addio al ghiacciaio Okjokull: ucciso dal Climate Change

I dubbi del M5s sull'alleanza con Renzi, in attesa del discorso di Conte
Politica

I dubbi del M5s sull'alleanza con Renzi, in attesa del discorso di Conte

Isabelle Huppert riceve il premio speciale "Cuore di Sarajevo"
Spettacoli

Isabelle Huppert riceve il premio speciale "Cuore di Sarajevo"

Simone Gautier Ã¨ morto, polemiche sui soccorsi
Cronache

Simone Gautier Ã¨ morto, polemiche sui soccorsi

Open Arms: profughi alle Baleari? Siamo a 5 minuti da Lampedusa
Cronache

Open Arms: profughi alle Baleari? Siamo a 5 minuti da Lampedusa

Notre Dame, riprendono lavori di messa in sicurezza dopo il rogo
Politica

Notre Dame, riprendono lavori di messa in sicurezza dopo il rogo

In sala dal 21 agosto "Il Re Leone", con le voci Elisa e Mengoni
Spettacoli

In sala dal 21 agosto "Il Re Leone", con le voci Elisa e Mengoni

I fuoriclasse skateboard alla Red Bull Bowl Rippers di Marsiglia
Sport

I fuoriclasse skateboard alla Red Bull Bowl Rippers di Marsiglia

Ocean Viking, 356 migranti a bordo in mare da 10 giorni
Cronache

Ocean Viking, 356 migranti a bordo in mare da 10 giorni

Governo, Sibilia (M5s): "Lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi"
Politica

Governo, Sibilia (M5s): "Lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi"


Adagio Medical Announces US FDA Investigational Device Exemption Approval With Conditions To Conduct A Clinical Study For Treatment Of Persistent Atrial Fibrillation Using The Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation System

- "The Adagio procedure aims to improve current outcomes, reduce the procedure time and improve the profitability of the provider. Our recent press release dated July 31, 2019, regarding the use of anatomical markers only in the treatment of AF, including PsAF announced an important step in that direction," said Olav Bergheim, Chief Executive Officer of Adagio. "The Adagio iCLAS procedure is a transformational approach to AF ablation."  

"Adagio has been working diligently toward, and is extremely pleased with, this important corporate milestone," said Nabil Jubran, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality. "We have started the approval process of our clinical sites and may have patients enrolled and treated by the fall. We are pleased with the strong interest expressed by the clinical community in participating in this clinical study."

The study will utilize the Adagio cryoablation console with the One Shot™ and the One Shot+™ cryoablation catheters. Each has been uniquely designed to effectively create continuous, transmural linear and focal lesions in the left and right atria. Patients will receive an ablation with one of the two catheters and will be followed for 12 months for evidence of a recurrence of the arrhythmia. In a similar clinical study conducted in Europe, single treatment of patients with persistent AF has approached 90% efficacy one year after treatment using standard endpoint measurements for AF ablation.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical, Inc. is a privately held company located in Laguna Hills, California developing innovative cryoablation technologies that create continuous, linear, transmural lesions to treat cardiac arrhythmias, including paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter and ventricular tachycardia.  Adagio Medical, Inc. is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.  For additional information please send an email to info@adagiomedical.com.

 


in evidenza
BELEN, CHE LATO B A FORMENTERA LA FOTO INFIAMMA I SOCIAL

Belen, Diletta Leotta e... GALLERY

BELEN, CHE LATO B A FORMENTERA
LA FOTO INFIAMMA I SOCIAL

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.