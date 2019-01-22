ADNOC Named Middle East's Most Valuable Brand

Israele testa con successo sistema antimissili Arrow 3
Politica

Israele testa con successo sistema antimissili Arrow 3

Il rapper Usa Chris Brown arrestato a Parigi per stupro di gruppo
Spettacoli

Il rapper Usa Chris Brown arrestato a Parigi per stupro di gruppo

Lino Banfi all'Unesco: "Sostituisce Avati, anzi Folco Quilici"
Cronache

Lino Banfi all'Unesco: "Sostituisce Avati, anzi Folco Quilici"

Germania-Francia, Macron: "Nuova responsabilitÃ  nei confronti dell'Europa" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Germania-Francia, Macron: "Nuova responsabilitÃ  nei confronti dell'Europa" SOTTOTITOLI

Macron e Merkel, il nuovo patto franco-tedesco non piace a molti
Politica

Macron e Merkel, il nuovo patto franco-tedesco non piace a molti

Aereo disperso nella Manica, a bordo il calciatore Emiliano Sala
Sport

Aereo disperso nella Manica, a bordo il calciatore Emiliano Sala

Siria, autobomba esplode nel centro di Latakiya, feudo di Assad
Politica

Siria, autobomba esplode nel centro di Latakiya, feudo di Assad

"Lino Banfi ambasciatore all'Unesco", Salvini: e Jerry CalÃ ?
Politica

"Lino Banfi ambasciatore all'Unesco", Salvini: e Jerry CalÃ ?

La tecnologia che ti dice se l'acqua si puÃ² bere, senza toccarla
Scienza e tecnologia

La tecnologia che ti dice se l'acqua si puÃ² bere, senza toccarla

Salvini: Macron pessimo presidente, pessimo governo in Francia
Politica

Salvini: Macron pessimo presidente, pessimo governo in Francia

Crozza a Di Battista: Italia non Ã¨ un albergo, 5 stelle siete voi
Spettacoli

Crozza a Di Battista: Italia non Ã¨ un albergo, 5 stelle siete voi

Crozza: Pd come l'olio di palma, non c'Ã¨ e raddoppi le vendite
Spettacoli

Crozza: Pd come l'olio di palma, non c'Ã¨ e raddoppi le vendite

Verso miart 2019: arte come piattaforma per attivare la cittÃ 
Culture

Verso miart 2019: arte come piattaforma per attivare la cittÃ 

Reddito di cittadinanza, Grillo: "No filantropia, aiutare conviene"
Politica

Reddito di cittadinanza, Grillo: "No filantropia, aiutare conviene"

Tunisino morto a Empoli, un testimone: "Era agitato, la Polizia voleva calmarlo"
Politica

Tunisino morto a Empoli, un testimone: "Era agitato, la Polizia voleva calmarlo"

Grillo: "M5s come Bismarck, va contro sinistre e destre"
Politica

Grillo: "M5s come Bismarck, va contro sinistre e destre"

Isola dei Famosi 2019, Alessia Marcuzzi: "Del reality non ci si puÃ² stufare perchÃ¨...". VIDEO
Spettacoli

Isola dei Famosi 2019, Alessia Marcuzzi: "Del reality non ci si puÃ² stufare...

Liliana Segre ai ragazzi: "Anche io sono stata clandestina, so cosa vuol dire quando si ergono muri"
Politica

Liliana Segre ai ragazzi: "Anche io sono stata clandestina, so cosa vuol dire quando...

L'ovazione della Scala per Liliana Segre all'incontro per il giorno della Memoria alla Scala
Politica

L'ovazione della Scala per Liliana Segre all'incontro per il giorno della Memoria alla...

Trattato franco-tedesco, Macron e Merkel contestati ad Aquisgrana
Politica

Trattato franco-tedesco, Macron e Merkel contestati ad Aquisgrana


ADNOC Named Middle East's Most Valuable Brand

- Recognition follows unification of ADNOC's brand that has highlighted the scale of its business, its positivecontribution to the UAE's economy and its industry impact

ADNOC forging ahead with transformation into a leading integrated global energy company underpinned by proactive marketing and strategic communications

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has been named the most valuable brand in the Middle East, by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation and strategy consultancy.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811534/ADNOC_Infographic.jpg )

ADNOC, is the first regional oil and gas company to be featured in the annual Brand Finance Global 500 report with a brand valuation of US $8.9 billion (AED 32.69 billion). It is one of five Middle East brands included in the list of the world's 500 most valuable brands.

His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO said: "In line with the leadership's guidance, ADNOC has been undergoing a significant business transformation, underpinned by innovative partnerships and investments that are key to unlocking and maximizing value across our full portfolio.

"ADNOC's transformation and growth strategy has been supported by transparent, proactive and strategic communications and marketing, which have played a critical role in reinforcing the scale of our business, the size of our contribution to the UAE's economy, and the extent of our impact on the global oil and gas industry.

"This honour is a well-deserved recognition of the hard work and dedication of all our employees who are reshaping the company, as we forge ahead with our integrated 2030 growth strategy and further unlock, enhance and create value from all our resources," H.E. Dr Al Jaber added.

In addition to ADNOC, two other UAE brands, Etisalat and Emirates, are included in the Brand Finance Global 500 list which is headed by Amazon and also includes IBM, Shell, Mercedes-Benz, Samsung and China's State Grid, Asia's most valuable B2B brand.

David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, said: "As ADNOC leverages the opportunities being created by the evolving energy market, its brand value has demonstrated significant growth. Its debut in our ranking of the world's top 500 most valuable brands, and as the most valuable Middle East brand, is a testament to its on-going commitment to becoming the National Oil Company brand of the future and its role as a powerful catalyst for economic growth, diversification, in-country value creation and foreign direct investment into the UAE."

Over the last two and half years, ADNOC has:

Brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. Brand strength is assessed through a balanced scorecard of factors, including marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance, and is used to determine what proportion of a business's revenue is contributed by the brand.

Founded in 1996, Brand Finance is the world's leading independent branded business valuation and strategy consultancy. Headquartered in the City of London, we are present in over 20 countries. Every year Brand Finance values over 3,500 brands - across all sectors and geographies. The 500 most valuable brands are included in the Brand Finance Global 500 2019 league table.

About ADNOC  

ADNOC is one of the world's leading diversified energy and petrochemicals groups with a daily output of about three million barrels of oil and 10.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. With 14 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies, ADNOC is a primary catalyst for the UAE's growth and diversification. To find out more visit http://www.adnoc.ae.


in evidenza
Chef, Colagreco e Petit nell'olimpo Guadagnate le 3 stelle Michelin

Cronache

Chef, Colagreco e Petit nell'olimpo
Guadagnate le 3 stelle Michelin

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.