Advancing Primary Care, PHCC 3rd International Primary Care Conference Highlights

7 dicembre 2017- 11:59

- This year, the 3rd international PHCC conference under the patronage of Her Excellency Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari is the Minister of Public Health for the State of Qatar rich with engaging stories of clinical and health systems approaches to coping with the modern health trends and major challenges. Global healthcare minds were aligned with clear messages on the challenges facing primary care and the significance of partnerships and collaborations to advance best practice.

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8235751-advancing-primary-care-phcc-conference/

"We are investing more and more in primary care every year, with our new Health and Wellness Centers providing much more care to people's homes than ever before. That's why there has never been a better opportunity than this years' conference for our clinicians and healthcare staff to explore new and innovative approaches to delivering our vision of enhancing population health and helping people stay fit and healthy." Said Her Excellency Dr Hana Mohamed Al Kuwari, The Minister of Public Health.

Delivering a keynote Dr Mariam Abdulmalik, managing director of PHCC opened the last day of the 3rd International Primary Care Conference with a keynote address on "Building blocks for Primary Health Care (Dynamic Transformation) a studied approach through PHCC healthcare journey." The presentation underlined the position of primary care as the first step to healthcare in the Qatar Health System.

Dr Abdul Malik commented, "This has been a great opportunity for us to share with our international colleagues Qatar's legacy to promote the health and wellbeing of people through the provision of outstanding healthcare services. Some of the best healthcare minds came together globally and shared their experiences, research and ideas, which created a platform of discussion and a space to inspire one another moving forward."

