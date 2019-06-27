Arriva "Genitori quasi perfetti", con Foglietta e Lucia Mascino
Aera Raises $80 Million Series C Financing Round Led by DFJ Growth

- MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aera Technology announced an $80 million Series C financing round bringing total investment in the company to $170 million. Led by DFJ Growth, the round includes participation from the company's executive leadership, NewView Capital and Georgian Partners.

Aera is the cognitive technology that enables the Self-Driving Enterprise™. Using proprietary data crawling, industry models, machine learning and artificial intelligence, Aera automates and augments how decisions are made and executed. Aera has achieved large-scale adoption at some of the world's largest companies to drive their complex supply chain decisions from Inventory Optimization and Touchless Planning to Order Management and Trade Promotion.

"Our partnership with Aera has been instrumental in our journey to transform our supply chain into a digital eco-system," said Marc Engel, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Unilever.

This new round will accelerate Aera's investment in its Cognitive Operating System™, Self-Driving Skills™, and global expansion to enable companies around the world to run like digital natives.

"Aera is transforming the way enterprises are run in a singularly disruptive way through original, breakthrough data modeling and proven machine learning, representing the true promise of artificial intelligence," said John Fisher, co-founder and partner of DFJ Growth. "Aera's Fortune 100 enterprise customers are experiencing massive increases in overall supply chain efficiency with the promise of migrating these efficiencies to other critical enterprise functions in the near future."

John Fisher is joining Aera's Board of Directors.

"I am thrilled to welcome John Fisher to our Board. DFJ Growth has a long history of backing the most disruptive companies in Silicon Valley, and I am honored to be working with this great team again!" said Frederic Laluyaux, CEO of Aera Technology.

Aera is also releasing its Cognitive Decision Board™, a capability that monitors how operational decisions are made across an organization, measures their impact, and ensures they are acted on quickly.

"In partnering with Aera, the biggest benefit for us is in creating a brain within the company and having an ability to preserve it as people make decisions on top of it," said Saqib Mehmood, Global SVP Business Solutions & Insights, Hygiene Home, RB. "For us, it is not just about making smarter decisions but retaining that knowledge within the company."

"Executives understand the urgency for organizations to become digital at their core," added Laluyaux. "Aera's Cognitive Decision Board™ not only allows them to do so but also transform the very nature of how they operate."

For more product information, meet Aera.

About Aera TechnologyAera Technology delivers the Cognitive Operating System™ that enables the Self-Driving Enterprise™. Aera understands how businesses work; makes real-time recommendations; predicts outcomes; and acts autonomously. Using proprietary data crawling, industry models, machine learning and artificial intelligence, Aera is revolutionizing how people relate to data and how organizations function. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aera services some of the world's largest enterprises from its global offices located in San Francisco, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Paris, Munich, London, Pune, and Sydney. For more information about Aera, please visit www.aeratechnology.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929881/Aera_Technology_Logo.jpg

 


