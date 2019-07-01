Aeroflot Elevates Business Class Offering With Award-winning Cuisine, Expanded Wine Selection, New Amenity Kits

Bancarotta e riciclaggio: cosÃ¬ le imprese del nord investivano a Capena
Roma

Bancarotta e riciclaggio: cosÃ¬ le imprese del nord investivano a Capena

Ue, Sapelli: "Conte bravo indossatore di giacche e fazzolettini, ma..."
Politica

Ue, Sapelli: "Conte bravo indossatore di giacche e fazzolettini, ma..."

Ponte Morandi, il momento del crollo
Video

Ponte Morandi, il momento del crollo

Aeronautica e Forze Speciali, intervista a un incursore del 17Â° Stormo
Video

Aeronautica e Forze Speciali, intervista a un incursore del 17Â° Stormo

Il colloquio tra Mattarella ed il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen
Politica

Il colloquio tra Mattarella ed il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen

Mattarella visita la Hofburg con il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen
Politica

Mattarella visita la Hofburg con il presidente austriaco Van der Bellen

Mattarella alla Hofburg di Vienna accolto dal Presidente Federale austriaco
Politica

Mattarella alla Hofburg di Vienna accolto dal Presidente Federale austriaco

Ponte Morandi, il video inedito del crollo
Politica

Ponte Morandi, il video inedito del crollo

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"
Politica

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"

Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati
Politica

Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"
Politica

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"
Politica

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"
Politica

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano
Politica

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"
Politica

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"
Politica

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della Girandola
Politica

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della...

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "
Politica

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre donne, felice di averle aiutate"
Politica

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre...


Aeroflot Elevates Business Class Offering With Award-winning Cuisine, Expanded Wine Selection, New Amenity Kits

-

Earlier this month Aeroflot rolled out a new Business Class menu by acclaimed French chef Kamel Benmamar, known for his tenure at Michelin starred restaurants in France and the UK and currently brand chef at noted Moscow restaurant Ryby Net. Benmamar has created an exquisite menu with fresh vegetables, rich sauces and the finest meats and seafood.

Aeroflot continues to expand its wine offering and gain recognition for its superb quality. The wine selection in Business Class was recently named among the best in the world by Global Traveler, the US magazine for luxury travelers.

Aeroflot took the top prize for Best International Business Class White Wine in Global Traveler's 15th annual Wines on the Wing competition. Aeroflot was also highly commended for its Business Class champagne, which ranked second overall in its category.

The airline was also honoured this year at the Cellars in the Sky awards in the Best Business Class Fortified/Dessert Wine category for its offering of Graham's Ten-Year-Old Tawny Port.

Earlier this year, Aeroflot updated amenity kits for its business class passengers. The kit includes L'Occitane-branded premium cosmetics, including hand cream, light face cream and shea butter ultra-rich lip balm; a sleep mask and slippers; an Aeroflot branded pen; and various toiletries. In April, Aeroflot won Best Business Class Amenity Kit – Europe in the annual PAX International Awards.

Long known by business travellers as one of the world's best airlines, Aeroflot's Business Class offering continues to improve and receive accolades. 

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 159 destinations in 54 countries.

Aeroflot's 252-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2018, Aeroflot carried 35.8 million passengers (55.7 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the eighth time at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX. Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/561410/Aeroflot_Logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
“Salvini bacia il mio culo gay” E lui: “Ecco chi sono i democratici"

Politica

“Salvini bacia il mio culo gay”
E lui: “Ecco chi sono i democratici"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.