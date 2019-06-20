Elettronica, responsabilitÃ  sociale tra innovazione e talent war
Economia

Pride SodaStream, ecco la nuova campagna
Altro

Ue, il governo invia lettera a Juncker, Tusk e Stati membri
Politica

Discarica abusiva in Piemonte, sequestrate tonnellate di rifiuti
Cronache

Crolla una palazzina a Gorizia, era abitata da tre persone
Cronache

Ed Sheeran incanta Milano e conquista San Siro
Spettacoli

Juventus, Sarri si presenta: â€œE' la societÃ  attualmente piÃ¹ importante d'Italiaâ€
Politica

Juventus, Sarri si presenta: â€œE' il coronamento di una carriera lunghissimaâ€
Politica

La ceramica contemporanea: due mostre per l'estate di ICA Milano
Culture

Blitz dei carabinieri contro il clan Di Lauro, 13 arresti
Politica

Crollo di una palazzina a Gorizia, trovati due corpi sotto le macerie
Politica

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 21 giugno
Cronache

Governo, Bonafede: "Nessun polverone, abbiamo sempre trovato le soluzioni migliori"
Politica

Randazzo (Mediolanum): "Blockchain: per essere ancor piÃ¹ trasparenti"
Economia

Abet (Pirelli): "Raccontiamo la marca per interessare il grande pubblico"
Economia

Ferrari (Eni): "Tecnologia per migliorare esperienza degli utenti su Eni.com"
Economia

I Ministri lasciano Palazzo Chigi al termine del Cdm
Politica

Ue, Patuanelli (M5s): "Con la schiena dritta alle trattative"
Politica

CalabrÃ², Pirelli:"Relazioni positive tra il fare impresa e il fare cultura"
Culture

Tronchetti Provera,Pirelli:"Umanesimo Industriale:cultura,impresa e memoria"
Culture

Aeroflot Expands Route Network for Summer 2019

- In addition, to support the further development of services in Asia, Aeroflot increased flight frequencies between Moscow and Seoul – from June 1, Aeroflot doubled the number of flights to the capital of South Korea. Aeroflot's offering in the Asian market is further supported by a codesharing agreement that has been signed with Vietnam Airlines. The codesharing on both domestic and international routes began last week and aims to offer customers enhanced connectivity and seamless connections between destinations in Russia and Vietnam.

Boosting Russian citizens' mobility remains one of Aeroflot's key priorities. In accordance with the plan to increase the number of interregional flights that bypass Moscow, this summer Aeroflot has launched new direct flights between major cities in the south of Russia – Volgograd and Sochi, Krasnodar and Simferopol. Flights between these cities will operate on a daily basis.

Aeroflot is continuously expanding its route network and increasing flight frequencies to popular destinations. This summer Aeroflot will fly to 159 destinations in 54 countries, including 58 destinations in Russia.

Further information is available at the airline's 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), via the contact centre's global free-call numbers (available on the website: https://www.aeroflot.ru/ru-en/offices/free_numbers), or at the airline's sales offices.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 159 destinations in 54 countries.Aeroflot's 252-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2018, Aeroflot carried 35.8 million passengers (55.7 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the eighth time at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX. Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/ 

Ed Sheeran incanta San Siro Il pubblico più vasto del 2019

Costume

Ed Sheeran incanta San Siro
