Sottosegretario alla Difesa Tofalo (M5s) si lancia con il paracadute assieme ai Carabnieri
Politica

Salvini: "Al lavoro per nuove infrastrutture, non credo a decrescita felice"
Cronache

A24-25, Toninelli: "Alcuni piloni in situazioni allarmanti"
Politica

Tria si interrompe in audizione Rai: "Scusatemi per la voce non posso fare altrimenti"
Politica

Ue, Conte: "Gestione condivisa flussi migratori Ã¨ prima questione da affrontare"
Politica

Urbano Cairo: â€œSoddisfatti di fare qualcosa per i giovani artisti italiani"
Spettacoli

19Â°Premio Cairo: Ranzo, ad Avio: "Vogliamo sostenere le eccellenze italiane"
Economia

Evoca, Andrea Zocchi: "Tradizione e innovazione a braccetto"
Economia

Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: piÃ¹ aziende in Borsa significa aumento del Pil
Economia

Luisa Todini su caso Autostrade: rispetto vittime, ma no a processi sommari
Economia

Opere pubbliche, Salvini in dialetto milanese: "OfelÃ¨ fa el to mestÃ©, bloccare 5mila cantieri fermi"
Politica

Manovra, Castaldo(M5S): "Sopreso da Juncker, frasi inadeguate verso Governo"
Politica

EICMA 2018: Attilio Fontana Presidente di Regione Lombardia
Motori

EICMA 2018: Pier Francesco Caliari Direttore Generale Confindustria ANCMA
Motori

EICMA 2018: Andrea Dell'Orto Presidente di EICMA SpA
Motori

Codice appalti, Salvini: "SarÃ  smontato e riscritto entro novembre"
Politica

Veglia silenziosa a Bruxelles per D.C.Galizia: "Senza libertÃ  di stampa democrazia in pericolo"
Politica

15-10-18 TAP, Lezzi: "Per modifiche sentiero Ã¨ stretto ma stiamo valutando"
Politica

Pierluigi Cocchini, AD di Rinascente, sulla terza partnership con EICMA 2018
Economia

EICMA 2018, Mauro Federzoni: Intesa San Paolo al fianco dei motociclisti
Economia

Aeroflot Flies Off With First-ever Business Traveller Award

- Aeroflot has been named Best Airline in Eastern Europe at the Business Traveller Awards, the first time that the Russian flag carrier has scooped one of the annual awards voted for by readers of leading UK magazine Business Traveller.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/561410/Aeroflot_Logo.jpg )

"It is a special honour to receive this prestigious international award," said Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Saveliev. "The Business Traveller Awards are particularly valuable as they reflect the unfiltered opinions of our most discerning passengers. More and more international travellers are choosing to fly with Aeroflot, which reflects our consistently high standards of service, convenient route network and attractive prices. We will continue to focus on these competitive advantages as we seek to further strengthen our global market position."

The Business Traveller Awards are among the most prestigious in the industry, and have been a fixture of the business travel and hospitality calendar for more than 30 years. The results of the poll of the magazine's readers are authenticated by an independent auditing company, and are widely recognised as the market's benchmark for excellence.

Business Traveller is the leading magazine for frequent business travellers, with 14 editions worldwide. Launched in the UK in 1976, Business Traveller has become the leading magazine around the world for corporate travellers who seek out superior service whether on the road for business or pleasure.

Aeroflot is a regular winner of international awards based on passenger polls. The loyalty and high levels of satisfaction of the airline's passengers were reflected at this year's Skytrax World Airline Awards, when Aeroflot was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time, while users of TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel reviews site, named Aeroflot's business class service the best in Europe.

AboutAeroflot 

AeroflotisRussia'sflagshipcarrierandaproudmemberoftheSkyTeamglobalairlinealliance.Aeroflotserves146destinationsin52countries. 

Aeroflot's250-strongfleetistheyoungestofanyairlineworldwidethatoperatesmorethan100aircraft.In2017,Aeroflotcarried32.8millionpassengers(50.1millionpassengersasAeroflotGroupincludingsubsidiaries). 

Aeroflotholds4-StarAirlinestatusfromSkytraxandwasnamedBestAirlineinEasternEuropefortheseventhtimeatthe2018SkytraxWorldAirlineAwards.Aeroflothasalsobeenawardedafive-starglobalairlineratingbyUSaviationassociationAPEX. 

Aeroflotistheworld'sstrongestairlinebrandaccordingtoleadingbrandstrategyconsultancyBrandFinance. 

Findoutmoreathttp://www.aeroflot.com/  


