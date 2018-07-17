Unione europea e Giappone firmano storico accordo libero scambio
Economia

Le novitÃ  del Mei 2018, dal 28 al 30 settembre a Faenza
Spettacoli

League of Legends: a CinecittÃ  World finale italiana di videogame
Scienza e tecnologia

Il 17 luglio Ã¨ la Giornata dell'Emoji: ne esistono 2.800
Cronache

Il video shock di Open Arms: cadaveri galleggianti in mare
Cronache

AmCham: per superare i dazi investimenti diretti in Usa e Italia
Economia

Salvini: mio obiettivo Ã¨ salvare tutti ma non accogliere tutti
Politica

"Per i tuoi baci": il nuovo video di Titti Smeriglio
Spettacoli

Intervista Pier Francesco Caliari Direttore Generale di Ancma
Motori

Spazio, testato il nuovo motore dei razzi Ariane 6 e Vega-C
Scienza e tecnologia

Intervista Andrea Dellâ€™Orto Presidente di ANCMA
Motori

Boccia, Presidente Confindustria: decreto dignitÃ  e rischio disoccupazione
Economia

Caprari Presidente Anima Confindustria: "Dal Governo ci aspettiamo continuitÃ "
Economia

CalabrÃ², Presidente Fondazione Pirelli: il rapporto tra uomo e tecnologia
Economia

La giovane calciatrice piÃ¹ fallosa di sempre, sospesa a tempo indeterminato
Sport

A Rainbow MagicLand il campionato di fuochi d'artificio
Spettacoli

Boldrini: "Ecco cosa e' successo ai miei haters del web"
Politica

Spese pazze di Johnny Depp, salta processo contro ex manager
Spettacoli

Corpi donna e bambino abbandonati su barca al largo della Libia
Cronache

Giampiero Maioli, CrÃ©dit Agricole: nuova partnership strategica con Inter
Economia

Aeroflot Named Best Airline in Eastern Europe, Premium Economy Onboard Catering Named Best Globally at Skytrax World Airline Awards

- Aeroflot has won two categories at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards. In addition to being named Best Airline in Eastern Europe, Aeroflot took the award for Best Premium Economy Onboard Catering of any airline worldwide.

     (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/561410/Aeroflot_Logo.jpg )

Aeroflot was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the sixth straight year and seventh time overall. The award for Best Premium Economy Onboard Catering represents a breakthrough for the Russian flag carrier. Previously the award had belonged to Singapore Airlines, recognized by many ratings as the finest in the world.

The World Airline Awards ceremony, which took place today in the Grand Ballroom of The Langham hotel in London, brought together senior executives of leading airlines from around the world.

"Aeroflot is continuing to steadily increase its collection of aviation Oscars," Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Saveliev said. "The Skytrax World Airline Awards that we have collected today show that our airline consistently maintains a level of service that is at a high international level. Moreover, Aeroflot is able to compete on an even footing with the strongest global airlines in a key area, namely the quality and variety of our in-flight catering. To receive this award is an honour for any of the world's airlines. For Aeroflot it also pushes us to become better and more popular, and to offer more convenience in everything we do for our passengers, whose safety and comfort is our highest priority."

Known as the Oscars of the aviation industry, the World Airline Awards have been held every year since 1999 by Skytrax, the authority on service quality among airlines and airports. In 2018, 335 airlines competed for the awards.

The winners are determined based on the world's largest passenger satisfaction survey, with travellers from more than 100 countries taking part in online voting between August 2017 and May 2018. Those invited to vote include passengers who took part in previous surveys, who number around 24.5 million. Voting forms are available in six languages: English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Chinese. The number of participants from China grew fastest this year, with 3.5 million additional reviews.

Aeroflot has held 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax since 2016, placing it firmly among the ranks of Europe's top carriers.

About Aeroflot  

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 146 destinations in 52 countries.  

Aeroflot's 241-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).  

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time at the 2018Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.  

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand and most powerful brand in Russia according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance. 

Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/


