Aeroflot Registers Own Breed of Sniffer Dogs

Casellati al carcere femminile di Rebibbia: "Detenuti non possono essere lasciati soli a natale"
Politica

Casellati al carcere femminile di Rebibbia: "Detenuti non possono essere lasciati soli...

Immigrazione, Lucano: "Questo Governo ha mandato tante persone per strada, DL sicurezza e' disumano"
Politica

Immigrazione, Lucano: "Questo Governo ha mandato tante persone per strada, DL...

Pranzo di Natale al San Carlo di Napoli, il cardinale Sepe tra i poveri e i senzatetto, speciale
Politica

Pranzo di Natale al San Carlo di Napoli, il cardinale Sepe tra i poveri e i...

Coaching per migliorare la propria vita personale e professionale
Cronache

Coaching per migliorare la propria vita personale e professionale

In anteprima L'Idea il video "Dei Perfetti Sconosciuti"
Spettacoli

In anteprima L'Idea il video "Dei Perfetti Sconosciuti"

Via D'Amelio, Antimafia: stessa mano dietro strage e depistaggio
Cronache

Via D'Amelio, Antimafia: stessa mano dietro strage e depistaggio

Madre yemenita finalmente entra in Usa per vedere figlio morente
Politica

Madre yemenita finalmente entra in Usa per vedere figlio morente

Obama vestito da Babbo Natale porta doni a bambini malati
Politica

Obama vestito da Babbo Natale porta doni a bambini malati

Salvini: "Io assente da Conte e Mattarella? Ero alla recita di mia figlia"
Politica

Salvini: "Io assente da Conte e Mattarella? Ero alla recita di mia figlia"

Sala: a Milano c'Ã¨ margine per fare ancora di piÃ¹ in cultura
Culture

Sala: a Milano c'Ã¨ margine per fare ancora di piÃ¹ in cultura

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, Raggi: "Inaccettabile, liberate il centro cittÃ "
Politica

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, Raggi: "Inaccettabile, liberate il centro cittÃ "

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bruciata bandiera M5s
Politica

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bruciata bandiera M5s

Manovra, Di Maio: "Aumento IVA tutte sciocchezze"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Aumento IVA tutte sciocchezze"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Scritta da Bruxelles? Non ci sto a questo racconto"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Scritta da Bruxelles? Non ci sto a questo racconto"

Asia Argento "opera d'arte vivente", tatuata da Marco Manzo
Culture

Asia Argento "opera d'arte vivente", tatuata da Marco Manzo

Pirelli HangarBicocca, concerto di ottoni nella mostra di Antunes
Culture

Pirelli HangarBicocca, concerto di ottoni nella mostra di Antunes

Manovra, Salvini: "Non aumenteremo IVA nel 2019 nÃ¨ dopo"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Non aumenteremo IVA nel 2019 nÃ¨ dopo"

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bloccato il centro cittÃ 
Politica

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bloccato il centro cittÃ 

Trump: dopo vittoria con Isis riportiamo i nostri giovani a casa
Politica

Trump: dopo vittoria con Isis riportiamo i nostri giovani a casa

Roma, manifestazione di bus turistici davanti al Campidoglio
Cronache

Roma, manifestazione di bus turistici davanti al Campidoglio


Aeroflot Registers Own Breed of Sniffer Dogs

- Aeroflot has registered its own Shalaika breed of sniffer dogs with the Russian Cynological Federation. The official presentation of the dogs took place at Sheremetyevo International Airport's Terminal B and was attended by the breeder of the Shalaika dogs, Klim Sulimov, and members of the cynology community.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/561410/Aeroflot_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801079/Aeroflot_sniffer_dogs.jpg )      (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801080/Aeroflot_breed_of_sniffer_dogs.jpg )      (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801081/Aeroflot_registers_sniffer_dogs.jpg )

The dogs were presented by Aeroflot's Deputy Head of Aviation Security Azat Zaripov, and Deputy CEO of Sheremetyevo Security Akexander Shalov, who talked about how the airline and the airport use dogs to ensure safety both on the ground and on board aircraft. 

The Shalaika is a Russian jackal-dog hybrid originating from an initial cross-breed of two Lapponian Herders and two Turkmen golden jackals. The breed was developed for Aeroflot's security by Klim Sulimov, a renowned Russian biologist, and since 2001 Shalaikas have supported the airline's dog service as sniffer dogs. As of today, Aeroflot has around 50 dogs.

Building on the successes of its dog service, Aeroflot introduced olfactory monitoring - a hardware and software system that includes special gear for dogs to help identify the nature of substances they detect and transmit information to an operator's computer.

Aeroflot's dog service is a regular award-winner. In December 2018, the airline became the first transportation company to win the Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering category at the Innovation Time Awards for its international prize-winning 'Aeroflot Sulimov Dogs' project. The airline's 'Sulimov Dogs' Facebook project also took the awards for Travel and Tourism, Digital Media Relations and Community Engagement at the IPRA Golden World Awards.

In 2019, Aeroflot will present the Shalaikas and the olfactory monitoring system at the Eurasia 2019 international dog show.

About Aeroflot 

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 152 destinations in 55 countries. 

Aeroflot's 252-strong fleet is theyoungest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries). 

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by U.S. aviation association APEX. 

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy, Brand Finance. 

Find out more athttp://www.aeroflot.com/  


in evidenza
Jovanotti annulla il concerto "Troppi rischi per l'habitat"

Ladispoli, protesta ambientalista

Jovanotti annulla il concerto
"Troppi rischi per l'habitat"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.