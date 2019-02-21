Valentina Vezzali e Martina, due atlete per gli Special Olympics
Aetina Announced New Nvidia Xavier Carrier AX710

- TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetina Corporation, an expert of edge AI computing solutions provider in industrial computer market, has launched their brand-new carrier board AX710 that exclusive designed for Nvidia Jetson AGX Xavier. AX710 features its board to board connector support PCIe x8 like 10G Lan, which drives intelligent platform well in the speedy and data-based environment nowadays.

Jetson AGX Xavier is born to leading the intelligent life, and AX710 is the best one to liberate its entire power, brings a better, more thoroughly, and more variously applicate conditions for Xavier. As latency is mattering in the intelligent life; due to the high bandwidth, 10G Lan is the key that can reduce the latency and push the data matter in life. Not only 10G Lan, AX710 fully supported M.2 device and USB type C, which makes Xavier easier to integrate with other hardware, bring a high accommodation to work and reach the AIoT standard.

In the era with cameras around, AX710 flexibly supported multi-camera like FHD camera x6, 4K camera x4, and GMSL/FPD-LINK cameras. With up to four to six cameras, the application can be more abundant in different industries like surveillance in retail, inspection machines in factory, or monitors for vehicle solutions.

Moreover, Aetina provides value-added service iNAVI for smart quickly start, which built-in embedded OS based on Linux, including Secure Boot and System Recovery. Aetina pre-integrated the necessary driver porting and request OS specifications.

Serve a one-stop shopping experience is Aetina's operating purpose for customers. Since its teamwork in intelligent industry, Aetina brings various eco-partner together, they aim to integrate all not only hardware but also software. "We are working on making everything ready to all the customers. Therefore, they will not worry about how to drive a smart platform in their original solutions," said Joe Lo, the general manager of Aetina.

Aetina, founded in Taiwan in 2012, is a long-term support provider of high-performance GPGPU and Nvidia Jetson AI edge computing solutions for embedded applications. Aetina offers a smart, innovated, and reliable solutions of GPU that help customers approaching their needs and to solve the problems.

Details will also be shown in Nuremburg Germany, everyone is welcome to visit Aetina at Embedded World 2019 in Hall 1, 1-259; or visit their website: www.aetina.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823099/Jetson_Xavier_Carrier_AX710.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823098/Aetina_Corporation_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Icardi, ancora giallo rientro Wanda: "Allontanati quando..."

INTER, CASO SEMPRE APERTO

Icardi, ancora giallo rientro
Wanda: "Allontanati quando..."

