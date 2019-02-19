Nuovo trend sui social: selfie di contestazione a Salvini
AGC Biologics A/S and Calypso Biotech BV Announce Agreement for Process Development and cGMP Manufacture of CALY-002

- IL-15 is an immune checkpoint cytokine that controls inflammation as well as the fate of multiple immune cells. Especially, IL-15 was recently recognized as a key factor in the survival of tissue-resident memory T cells, a population of immune cells involved in disease maintenance and recurrence.  Calypso scientists believe that targeting tissue-resident memory T cells with CALY-002 offers significant advantages and potential in multiple autoimmune indications, including unprecedented disease-modifying effects.

"We are pleased to be working with Calypso on this exciting and innovative monoclonal antibody product," said Gustavo Mahler, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of AGC Biologics "With our extensive experience developing and manufacturing monoclonal antibody products, we are well positioned to help Calypso deliver this innovative antibody treatment to patients."

"We selected CMC Biologics as our manufacturing partner because of their ability to support our accelerated program for CALY-002, since they have extensive experience working with monoclonal antibodies combined with their very broad development and manufacturing capabilities," said Alain Vicari, DVM, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Calypso.  "The successful process development and manufacture of CALY-002 is critical to Calypso meeting our aggressive clinical development timelines."

About Calypso Biotech

Calypso Biotech is an immunotherapy biotech company, spin-off from Merck Serono, that discovers and develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of immune pathologies with large unmet medical needs. Calypso Biotech is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with offices and laboratories in Geneva, Switzerland, and is also a resident company of Johnson & Johnson Innovation -JLABS (JLABS @ BE) in Beerse, Belgium, a premier life science incubator program. For more information on Calypso Biotech, please see https://www.calypsobiotech.com

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients. AGC Biologics has an extensive network of cGMP facilities in the US, Europe and Asia. We offer deep industry expertise, innovative solutions and technologies, and customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics, from pre-clinical to commercial, for mammalian and microbial. We forge exceptionally strong partnerships with our clients, and we never lose sight of our pledge to deliver reliable and compliant drug substance supply, on time. For more information, visit www.agcbio.com.

Calypso Biotech Media Contact Information:Alain VICARI DVM, PhDChief Executive OfficerCalypso Biotech BVEmail: info@calypsobiotech.com

AGC Biologics Media Contact Information:Diane HuntHead of Global Marketing and CommunicationsEmail: dhunt@agcbio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624983/AGC_Biologics_logo_Logo.jpg


Lagerfeld morto a 85 anni Addio al genio di Chanel e Fendi

Costume

Lagerfeld morto a 85 anni
Addio al genio di Chanel e Fendi

