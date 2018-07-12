AGC to Expand GMP-Compliant Synthetic Pharmaceutical Intermediate and Active Ingredient Production Capacity Tenfold

Nato, le mogli dei leader mondiali visitano il museo africano
Politica

Nato, le mogli dei leader mondiali visitano il museo africano

Migranti, la nave Diciotti arrivata al porto di Trapani
Cronache

Migranti, la nave Diciotti arrivata al porto di Trapani

Palinsesti LA7, Urbano Cairo: "Rinnovo quinquennale a Floris. E Giletti...".
Spettacoli

Palinsesti LA7, Urbano Cairo: "Rinnovo quinquennale a Floris. E Giletti...".

Rovazzi torna con "Faccio quello che voglio": voglio un film mio
Spettacoli

Rovazzi torna con "Faccio quello che voglio": voglio un film mio

Inghilterra-Croazia, al vertice Nato i leader al cellulare
Politica

Inghilterra-Croazia, al vertice Nato i leader al cellulare

Tito Boeri: l'italiano medio Ã¨ disinformato sui migranti
Cronache

Tito Boeri: l'italiano medio Ã¨ disinformato sui migranti

Magliette rosse e manette, il flashmob sul molo di Trapani
Cronache

Magliette rosse e manette, il flashmob sul molo di Trapani

"Wandering People", il nuovo video degli Sleepwalker's Station
Spettacoli

"Wandering People", il nuovo video degli Sleepwalker's Station

Musica oltre gli stereotipi: la notte d'estate di HangarBicocca
Culture

Musica oltre gli stereotipi: la notte d'estate di HangarBicocca

Un'assistente parlamentare sviene durante relazione Antitrust in Senato
Cronache

Un'assistente parlamentare sviene durante relazione Antitrust in Senato

Libia, Conte: "In autunno conferenza in Italia con tutti steakholders interessati"
Politica

Libia, Conte: "In autunno conferenza in Italia con tutti steakholders interessati"

Diciotti, Conte: "Nave in arrivo a Trapani, responsabili di atti fuori legge verranno individuati"
Politica

Diciotti, Conte: "Nave in arrivo a Trapani, responsabili di atti fuori legge verranno...

Conte: "Ho parlato con Erdogan, blogger Cafiero Ã¨ stato rilasciato e rientrerÃ  a breve in Italia"
Politica

Conte: "Ho parlato con Erdogan, blogger Cafiero Ã¨ stato rilasciato e rientrerÃ  a breve...

Trapani, rimandato attracco della Diciotti, la nave punta a largo
Cronache

Trapani, rimandato attracco della Diciotti, la nave punta a largo

Mondiali, festa croata: speriamo nel miracolo ma Ã¨ giÃ  un'impresa
Sport

Mondiali, festa croata: speriamo nel miracolo ma Ã¨ giÃ  un'impresa

Migranti, Salvini: "Non mi fido di Ue, voglio vedere i fatti"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "Non mi fido di Ue, voglio vedere i fatti"

Messico, dopo il terremoto spunta un tempio dentro a una piramide
Politica

Messico, dopo il terremoto spunta un tempio dentro a una piramide

Nato, Conte: "Ridimensioneremo impegno italiano in Afghanistan ma senza danneggiare nessuno"
Politica

Nato, Conte: "Ridimensioneremo impegno italiano in Afghanistan ma senza danneggiare...

Vertice Nato, Conte ai giornalisti: "Scusate ritardo, vertice ancora in corso"
Politica

Vertice Nato, Conte ai giornalisti: "Scusate ritardo, vertice ancora in corso"

Vertice Nato, Conte: "Italia non aumenterÃ  livello di spesa"
Politica

Vertice Nato, Conte: "Italia non aumenterÃ  livello di spesa"


AGC to Expand GMP-Compliant Synthetic Pharmaceutical Intermediate and Active Ingredient Production Capacity Tenfold

- TOKYO, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Inc., a world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech materials, announced on July 12 a major expansion of facilities at its Chiba Plant that will result in an approximately tenfold increase in the company's GMP(*1)-compliant synthetic pharmaceutical intermediate and active ingredient (*2) production capacity. The new capacity is set to come online in October 2019.

AGC began developing and manufacturing pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and active ingredients on a contract basis in the 1980s. Leveraging its edge in fluorine technologies and extensive experience in in-house drug discovery and other fields, AGC now offers a range of CDMO (*3) services tailored to customer needs.

While AGC has to date mainly provided CDMO services for in the development stage of new drugs, this expansion will give AGC the end-to-end capability to produce commercial drugs too, allowing it to deliver more advanced one-stop solutions. The new facilities will also be capable of producing hard-to-handle active ingredients, such as the highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients typically used in cancer therapy. AGC will therefore be able to meet a wider range of customer demand.

The AGC Group's "AGC plus" management policy identifies the life sciences as one of its strategic businesses. Moving forward, the group will continue to invest in the capacity needed to meet ongoing growth in demand for pharmaceutical intermediate and active ingredient CDMO services.

(*1) GMP: Good manufacturing practice (standards governing the production and quality control of pharmaceutical products and quasi-drugs).

(*2) Synthetic pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients: Intermediates and active ingredients for pharmaceutical products that are produced by chemical synthesis.

(*3) CDMO: Contract development and manufacturing organization (a company that develops production methods and manufactures products for another company on a contract basis).

For more information, please visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/201807095798-O1-vIa55jNK.pdf

About the AGC Group

AGC Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, President & CEO: Takuya Shimamura) is the parent company of the AGC Group, a world-leading glass solution provider and supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals, ceramics and other high-tech materials and components. Based on more than a century of technical innovation, the AGC Group has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products. The AGC Group employs some 50,000 people worldwide and generates annual sales of approximately 1.5 trillion Japanese yen through business in about 30 countries. For more information, please visit: http://www.agc.com/en/.

* The company changed its name from Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. to AGC Inc. on July 1, 2018.


