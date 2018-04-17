Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 19 aprile
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 19 aprile

Panico su volo New York-Dallas, esplode il motore e una donna rischia di volare via dal finestrino
Politica

Governo, Toti: di fronte a egoismo M5s dialogo molto difficile
Politica

Toti: Casellati premier? PuÃ² sgombrare campo da impraticabilitÃ 
Politica

Siria, Razzi: "Prima di agire constatare il reale uso di armi chimiche"
Politica

Razzi: "Difficile creare un Governo senza incuici"
Politica

Salvini: "Avvicinamento M5S-PD? Auguri"
Politica

Gentiloni in aula al Senato per riferire sulla crisi in Siria, immagini
Politica

Salvini lascia l'aula del Senato poco dopo il discorso di Gentiloni
Politica

Francesco Giubilei (editore) :"Nazione futura Ã¨ movimento culturale per riunire societÃ  civile"
Politica

Veneziani (giornalista e saggista): "Nazione futura progetto per rigenerare Paese stanco"
Politica

Nazione Futura, la presentazione del manifesto valoriale
Politica

Messina: Intesa Sp miglior banca Ue grazie accordo con Intrum, In
Economia

Siria, Toninelli: "Ue deve essere unita e compatta"
Politica

Siria, Toninelli: "Non conosciamo ancora veritÃ  su armi chimiche"
Politica

Champions League, l'attesa dei romani(sti) per i biglietti a Piazza Colonna
Politica

Di Maio esce dai palazzi di Montecitorio: "Non rilascio dichiarazioni, grazie"
Politica

Macron: "I raid in Siria non risolvono, ma difendono i deboli"
Politica

Scoperto per caso un enzima artificiale che mangia la plastica
Scienza e tecnologia

Gentiloni: l'Italia non Ã¨ un Paese neutrale ma alleato degli Usa
Politica

Agile Alliance Announces AGILE2018 Program

- PORTLAND, Oregon, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Agile Alliance is pleased to announce the program for AGILE2018, the largest annual international gathering of Agilists. The conference is widely considered the premier global event for the advancement of Agile practices.

"This year we have 266 speaking slots and received 1,529 submissions for these coveted roles," said Brian Button, AGILE2018 conference chair. "Narrowing down the selection was a very difficult process because there were so many great proposals. Our program is filled with thought-provoking sessions by leaders in the Agile community that will deepen attendees' knowledge of Agile, generate transformative ideas, and advance the use of cutting-edge Agile practices from the team to enterprise level."

Last year the conference drew nearly 2,200 Agilists from more than 40 countries who learned from and collaborated with recognized Agile experts, authors, and innovators. AGILE2018, to be held August 6 – 10 in San Diego, California, is expected to draw even more attendees.

Agile Alliance organizes the annual North American Agile Conference, now in its seventeenth year. It attracts Agile practitioners, business, vendor-partner community members, and academia from around the world.

Register today at https://www.agilealliance.org/agile2018/register/

Follow @AgileAlliance and #Agile2018 on Twitter

About Agile Alliance

Agile Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of Agile software development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With more than 51,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers, business, and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring the Agile community together on a global stage.

Media Contact

Pam Hughes Marketing Chief, Agile Alliance press@agilealliance.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/161703/agile_alliance_logo.jpg

