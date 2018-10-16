Agile Alliance Announces XP 2019 Call for Submissions

Sottosegretario alla Difesa Tofalo (M5s) si lancia con il paracadute assieme ai Carabnieri
Politica

Sottosegretario alla Difesa Tofalo (M5s) si lancia con il paracadute assieme ai Carabnieri

Salvini: "Al lavoro per nuove infrastrutture, non credo a decrescita felice"
Cronache

Salvini: "Al lavoro per nuove infrastrutture, non credo a decrescita felice"

A24-25, Toninelli: "Alcuni piloni in situazioni allarmanti"
Politica

A24-25, Toninelli: "Alcuni piloni in situazioni allarmanti"

Tria si interrompe in audizione Rai: "Scusatemi per la voce non posso fare altrimenti"
Politica

Tria si interrompe in audizione Rai: "Scusatemi per la voce non posso fare altrimenti"

Ue, Conte: "Gestione condivisa flussi migratori Ã¨ prima questione da affrontare"
Politica

Ue, Conte: "Gestione condivisa flussi migratori Ã¨ prima questione da affrontare"

Urbano Cairo: â€œSoddisfatti di fare qualcosa per i giovani artisti italiani"
Spettacoli

Urbano Cairo: â€œSoddisfatti di fare qualcosa per i giovani artisti italiani"

19Â°Premio Cairo: Ranzo, ad Avio: "Vogliamo sostenere le eccellenze italiane"
Economia

19Â°Premio Cairo: Ranzo, ad Avio: "Vogliamo sostenere le eccellenze italiane"

Evoca, Andrea Zocchi: "Tradizione e innovazione a braccetto"
Economia

Evoca, Andrea Zocchi: "Tradizione e innovazione a braccetto"

Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: piÃ¹ aziende in Borsa significa aumento del Pil
Economia

Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: piÃ¹ aziende in Borsa significa aumento del Pil

Luisa Todini su caso Autostrade: rispetto vittime, ma no a processi sommari
Economia

Luisa Todini su caso Autostrade: rispetto vittime, ma no a processi sommari

Opere pubbliche, Salvini in dialetto milanese: "OfelÃ¨ fa el to mestÃ©, bloccare 5mila cantieri fermi"
Politica

Opere pubbliche, Salvini in dialetto milanese: "OfelÃ¨ fa el to mestÃ©, bloccare 5mila...

Manovra, Castaldo(M5S): "Sopreso da Juncker, frasi inadeguate verso Governo"
Politica

Manovra, Castaldo(M5S): "Sopreso da Juncker, frasi inadeguate verso Governo"

EICMA 2018: Attilio Fontana Presidente di Regione Lombardia
Motori

EICMA 2018: Attilio Fontana Presidente di Regione Lombardia

EICMA 2018: Pier Francesco Caliari Direttore Generale Confindustria ANCMA
Motori

EICMA 2018: Pier Francesco Caliari Direttore Generale Confindustria ANCMA

EICMA 2018: Andrea Dell'Orto Presidente di EICMA SpA
Motori

EICMA 2018: Andrea Dell'Orto Presidente di EICMA SpA

Codice appalti, Salvini: "SarÃ  smontato e riscritto entro novembre"
Politica

Codice appalti, Salvini: "SarÃ  smontato e riscritto entro novembre"

Veglia silenziosa a Bruxelles per D.C.Galizia: "Senza libertÃ  di stampa democrazia in pericolo"
Politica

Veglia silenziosa a Bruxelles per D.C.Galizia: "Senza libertÃ  di stampa democrazia in...

15-10-18 TAP, Lezzi: "Per modifiche sentiero Ã¨ stretto ma stiamo valutando"
Politica

15-10-18 TAP, Lezzi: "Per modifiche sentiero Ã¨ stretto ma stiamo valutando"

Pierluigi Cocchini, AD di Rinascente, sulla terza partnership con EICMA 2018
Economia

Pierluigi Cocchini, AD di Rinascente, sulla terza partnership con EICMA 2018

EICMA 2018, Mauro Federzoni: Intesa San Paolo al fianco dei motociclisti
Economia

EICMA 2018, Mauro Federzoni: Intesa San Paolo al fianco dei motociclisti


Agile Alliance Announces XP 2019 Call for Submissions

- PORTLAND, Oregon, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Alliance invites the Agile development community to answer the Call for Submissions for XP 2019, the 20th annual international conference on Agile Software Development.

XP is the premier Agile software development conference that combines research and practice. It brings together academic and industry researchers, practitioners, and thought leaders to share research results, best practices, and experiences in the field of Agile Software and Systems Development.

This year's event will take place May 21 - 25 in Montréal, Québec, Canada. In recognition of its 20-year history, its theme is "Agile - the Next 20 Years: Share and Discover!"

"XP 2019 will consist of a 5-day program with sessions that feature research, experience reports, keynotes, panels, workshops, tutorials, an Agile leadership symposium, a doctoral symposium, tool demonstrations, lightning talks, networking receptions, and an Open Jam unconference," said François Coallier, XP 2019 conference chair. "It is a unique forum where Agile researchers, practitioners, thought leaders, coaches, and trainers come together to present and discuss their most recent innovations, research results, experiences, concerns, challenges, and trends."

The XP 2019 conference proceedings will be published by Springer in the Lecture Notes in Business Information Processing (LNBIP). Submissions will be reviewed by the program committee based on relevance, significance, rigor, novelty, replicability, and quality. In some cases, "accepted" submissions will be subject to shepherding by a designated committee member.

Potential presenters are encouraged to carefully review the 9 submission categories and submit proposals:

Deadlines for each category are listed on their respective pages on the Agile Alliance website.

In its 20th year, the Agile Alliance XP Conference has evolved from its original focus on eXtreme Programming (XP) to a broader Agile Research and Practice event. It is open and engaging, fostering innovative ideas based on real-world Agile implementations. The informal environment offers a singular opportunity for both new and seasoned Agile practitioners, researchers, and academics to learn and discuss with their peers from around the world.

About Agile Alliance

Agile Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of Agile Software Development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With more than 43,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers, organizations, and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring the Agile community together on a global scale. The XP Conference will take place May 21 - 25, 2019 at the École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS), a public engineering school which is part of the Université du Québec system, in Montréal, Québec, Canada.

Media Contact

Pam HughesMarketing Chief, Agile Alliance+1 971.259.0980

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/161703/agile_alliance_logo.jpg


in evidenza
Mondiali, ItalVolley primo ko Venerdì sfida per la medaglia

Vince la Serbia. Gallery

Mondiali, ItalVolley primo ko
Venerdì sfida per la medaglia

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.