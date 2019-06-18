AgileOne Announces the Appointment of Tatiana Ohm, Managing Director Europe

Sicurezza stradale, bus coinvolti solo in 6 incidenti su mille
Cronache

Sicurezza stradale, bus coinvolti solo in 6 incidenti su mille

Dal 21 al 30 giugno il Milano Pride ricordando moti di Stonewall
Cronache

Dal 21 al 30 giugno il Milano Pride ricordando moti di Stonewall

Merkel trema visibilmente durante una cerimonia a Berlino
Politica

Merkel trema visibilmente durante una cerimonia a Berlino

Toy Story 4, anche i giocattoli crescono. E Woody incontra Forky
Spettacoli

Toy Story 4, anche i giocattoli crescono. E Woody incontra Forky

Seehofer: attacco neonazista contro lo Stato Ã¨ segnale d'allarme
Politica

Seehofer: attacco neonazista contro lo Stato Ã¨ segnale d'allarme

Andrea Incondi (FlixBus): pensiamo a un futuro senza auto private
Cronache

Andrea Incondi (FlixBus): pensiamo a un futuro senza auto private

Sistema gioco Italia, Zapponini Bisogna fare squadra per riforma condivisa
Economia

Sistema gioco Italia, Zapponini Bisogna fare squadra per riforma condivisa

UE, Boccia Costruire asse riformista per visione del futuro
Economia

UE, Boccia Costruire asse riformista per visione del futuro

Trenta: governo deve supportare le imprese della Difesa
Politica

Trenta: governo deve supportare le imprese della Difesa

Trenta: caccia europeo? Italia aperta a tutte le possibilitÃ 
Cronache

Trenta: caccia europeo? Italia aperta a tutte le possibilitÃ 

VMware: "FlessibilitÃ  e mentor per attirare le donne nell'It"
Cronache

VMware: "FlessibilitÃ  e mentor per attirare le donne nell'It"

Gioco Boccia Settore legale va salvaguardato Fonte ricchezza
Economia

Gioco Boccia Settore legale va salvaguardato Fonte ricchezza

Affitti raddoppiati a Berlino, governo locale "congela" i prezzi
Politica

Affitti raddoppiati a Berlino, governo locale "congela" i prezzi

"Salto all'indietro", il nuovo videoclip di Pacifico
Spettacoli

"Salto all'indietro", il nuovo videoclip di Pacifico

Gioco, Boccia: â€œSettore legale va salvaguardato. Fonte ricchezzaâ€
Economia

Gioco, Boccia: â€œSettore legale va salvaguardato. Fonte ricchezzaâ€

Ue, Boccia: â€œCostruire asse riformista per visione del futuroâ€
Economia

Ue, Boccia: â€œCostruire asse riformista per visione del futuroâ€

Sistema gioco Italia, Zapponini: "Bisogna fare squadra per riforma condivisa"
Economia

Sistema gioco Italia, Zapponini: "Bisogna fare squadra per riforma condivisa"

Conte a Napoli alle prese con la pizza
Politica

Conte a Napoli alle prese con la pizza

Salario minimo, Landini (Cgil): "Garantire tutti i diritti tutelati da contratti"
Politica

Salario minimo, Landini (Cgil): "Garantire tutti i diritti tutelati da contratti"

Governo, Conte: non permetterÃ² che la sfiducia assalga il Paese
Politica

Governo, Conte: non permetterÃ² che la sfiducia assalga il Paese


AgileOne Announces the Appointment of Tatiana Ohm, Managing Director Europe

- "Tatiana is a highly qualified executive who brings invaluable experience to strengthen our operations in Europe," stated Brian Clark, Senior Vice President of AgileOne. "Her results-oriented approach and ability to think strategically will play a pivotal role in expanding AgileOne's presence in a critical marketplace and will deepen our relationships with our clients in the region."

Tatiana brings more than 20 years of relevant experience to her role with AgileOne having previously held executive leadership positions with a global, multinational focus. Her success in these roles demonstrates a strong track record of delivering world-class customer service, market share gains, and revenue growth.

"I am pleased to join AgileOne. To me, this means embracing new challenges in a global company that represents excellence in client services, technology innovation, and speed to market, with great ambitions to excel in Europe," said Tatiana Ohm, Managing Director Europe. "I am thrilled to be a part of the team and look forward to championing AgileOne's award–winning solutions to European clients that have so much to gain by working with an industry leader that has the resources to solve their workforce challenges."

Tatiana holds a postgraduate diploma in Advanced Management and Business Administration from the European School of Management and Technology and a Master's degree in Biochemistry from St. Petersburg State University. She serves as a lead for the South East Asia Task Force for World Employment Confederation, a nonprofit organization that supports the common interests of the employment industry across the globe.

About AgileOneFrom cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the resources to provide true total talent management. Good vendors can provide cost savings, risk mitigation, vendor management, and talent acquisition; but a great partner supports your business goals and navigates the legislation, regulations, and trends that will shape the future. Go beyond traditional workforce programs with a single consultative partner that understands where you want to go, and how you can get there. Minority/woman-owned, with operations in 32 countries around the globe. One World. One Workforce. One provider: AgileOne.


in evidenza
Bella Thorne, hacker ruba foto hot Lei lo beffa e le pubblica. Gallery

La stella Disney va in contropiede

Bella Thorne, hacker ruba foto hot
Lei lo beffa e le pubblica. Gallery

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.