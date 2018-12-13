13 dicembre 2018- 18:48 AI and Data Science: SKEMA Business School to Launch a Global Augmented Intelligence Laboratory

- SKEMA Business School to launch a global augmented intelligence laboratory, the SKEMA AI Global Lab.

The aim of SKEMA Business School, which is devoting an initial budget of over 3 million euros to this project, is to make the laboratory a cutting-edge augmented reality centre within the next 5 years. The laboratory will develop data science and artificial intelligence algorithms, and will specialise in predictive modelling devoted to the new issued being faced by companies and modern society.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798085/SKEMA_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796262/SKEMA_Business_School.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796263/SKEMA_Business_School.jpg )

It will act as a catalyst for research and the digital transformation of teaching on all SKEMA campuses, via a state-of-the-art platform. Other private sources of financing and a major technological partner are expected to join SKEMA AI Global Lab soon and make it a research laboratory of global calibre.

A Professor of Data Science for International Business and the creator of a technological platform dedicated to researching data science and artificial intelligence, Professor Thierry Warin is to join SKEMA in January 2019 and will be founding and leading the laboratory. The DNA of this laboratory is to be an "un-disciplined lab", in that it will be genuinely multidisciplinary, fundamentally exploratory and often anti-conformist. One of the academic editors of PLOS One, Thierry Warin, had been a full professor at HEC Montreal since 2013 and was a visiting scholar at Harvard University on several occasions for almost 10 years. He carried out research with the Weatherhead Center for International Business in Harvard and with CIRANO in Montreal, where he established an international data visualisation platform (Mondo International) and the Social Science Data Lab. The creation of the SKEMA global Augmented Intelligence lab is concomitant with the hiring of 6 researchers, who will be plugging their research work in Professor Warin's platform, with the 2-year objective of accompanying companies in all the locations in which SKEMA is present: China, the USA, Brazil and France.

The SKEMA AI Global Lab will be based in Raleigh, North Carolina, at the heart of the American research "triangle", one of the largest innovation hubs in the United States. Right from the beginning, the SKEMA AI Global Lab will set up branches in 2 other innovation hubs in which SKEMA operates: Paris and Sophia Antipolis.

Press contact for SKEMA Business School: Christine.Cassabois@skema.edu