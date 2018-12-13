AI and Data Science: SKEMA Business School to Launch a Global Augmented Intelligence Laboratory

Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo
Spettacoli

Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf
Politica

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G
Economia

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale
Politica

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"
Politica

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti
Cronache

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente
Cronache

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance
Spettacoli

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber
Economia

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini
Cronache

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo
Cronache

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero
Cronache

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti
Politica

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale
Culture

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"
Politica

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE
Politica

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime
Politica

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini
Politica

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli
Spettacoli

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli


AI and Data Science: SKEMA Business School to Launch a Global Augmented Intelligence Laboratory

- SKEMA Business School to launch a global augmented intelligence laboratory, the SKEMA AI Global Lab.  

The aim of SKEMA Business School, which is devoting an initial budget of over 3 million euros to this project, is to make the laboratory a cutting-edge augmented reality centre within the next 5 years. The laboratory will develop data science and artificial intelligence algorithms, and will specialise in predictive modelling devoted to the new issued being faced by companies and modern society.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798085/SKEMA_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796262/SKEMA_Business_School.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796263/SKEMA_Business_School.jpg )

It will act as a catalyst for research and the digital transformation of teaching on all SKEMA campuses, via a state-of-the-art platform. Other private sources of financing and a major technological partner are expected to join SKEMA AI Global Lab soon and make it a research laboratory of global calibre.

A Professor of Data Science for International Business and the creator of a technological platform dedicated to researching data science and artificial intelligence, Professor Thierry Warin is to join SKEMA in January 2019 and will be founding and leading the laboratory. The DNA of this laboratory is to be an "un-disciplined lab", in that it will be genuinely multidisciplinary, fundamentally exploratory and often anti-conformist. One of the academic editors of PLOS One, Thierry Warin, had been a full professor at HEC Montreal since 2013 and was a visiting scholar at Harvard University on several occasions for almost 10 years. He carried out research with the Weatherhead Center for International Business in Harvard and with CIRANO in Montreal, where he established an international data visualisation platform (Mondo International) and the Social Science Data Lab. The creation of the SKEMA global Augmented Intelligence lab is concomitant with the hiring of 6 researchers, who will be plugging their research work in Professor Warin's platform, with the 2-year objective of accompanying companies in all the locations in which SKEMA is present: China, the USA, Brazil and France.

The SKEMA AI Global Lab will be based in Raleigh, North Carolina, at the heart of the American research "triangle", one of the largest innovation hubs in the United States. Right from the beginning, the SKEMA AI Global Lab will set up branches in 2 other innovation hubs in which SKEMA operates: Paris and Sophia Antipolis.

Press contact for SKEMA Business School:   Christine.Cassabois@skema.edu


in evidenza
Per Esselunga Natale da favola Lo firma Armando Testa

Costume

Per Esselunga Natale da favola
Lo firma Armando Testa

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.